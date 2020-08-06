A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested July 29, accused of threatening a Mall of America store manager with a knife while stealing athletic apparel.
The suspect and his female accomplice led police officers on a pursuit outside the mall before they were apprehended during the afternoon, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Officers were dispatched to a Champs Sports store inside the mall following a report that the duo had taken store merchandise, and that the Minneapolis man threatened the store’s manager, a 24-year-old Bloomington woman, with a knife, Bitney said.
An employee followed the duo from a distance as they fled the store on foot, and officers responding to the report were able to locate the duo after they exited the mall. The duo was headed north through the mall’s surface parking lot when they were confronted by officers. The man complied with officer commands and was arrested without incident. The 33-year-old Minneapolis woman, however, fled on foot toward the Marriott hotel, 2020 American Blvd. E., according to Bitney.
The woman discarded merchandise as she attempted to flee and was detained without further incident when officers caught up to her near the hotel, Bitney said.
The man, who had a knife in his possession at the time of his arrest, was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and theft. The woman was cited for theft at the scene, Bitney noted.
Robbery
A robbery at a Bloomington restaurant may be connected to similar robberies in the Twin Cities.
Police officers were dispatched to Domino’s Pizza, 427 American Blvd. E., at approximately 4:30 p.m. July 23 after an employee reported a robbery. The 16-year-old Minneapolis girl said that a man walked into the store with a visible handgun in his waistband. He pulled the gun out of his waistband, held it at his side and demanded cash from the employee’s register, Bitney said.
The girl handed over a small amount of cash, and the perpetrator told her to empty the cash from other registers in the store. She told him that the other registers were empty, prompting the man to leave. It was unclear which direction he headed upon exiting the store, or if he left on foot, according to Bitney.
Officers responding to the report set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate the man. Based upon the victim’s description and surveillance video at the scene, an attempt to track the perpetrator using a K-9 failed to locate the man, Bitney noted.
Following the incident investigation, Richfield police officers responded to a report of a similar robbery at a Richfield Subway restaurant. A connection between the incidents, and other recent robberies across the Twin Cities, is being investigated, Bitney said.
Assault arrest
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual assault following an encounter with a 16-year-old Richfield girl.
The victim reported the incident at the Bloomington Police Department during the afternoon of June 28. She said that she made the suspect’s acquaintance through social media and met with him the previous day. They initially met at a hotel, and the suspect drove them to a location near Smith Park, where they parked and became intimate. The encounter was initially consensual, but the suspect continued with force. When the incident was over, the suspect dropped the victim off at the hotel where they met, Bitney said.
A detective interviewed the suspect July 24. He recounted a similar story about meeting with the victim, but claimed the entire encounter was consensual. He said he was surprised to read the victim’s claims of criminal sexual conduct the following day on social media, Bitney noted.
Following further investigation, the suspect was arrested July 27, and the incident remains under investigation, he added.
