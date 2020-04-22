Hintermeister, Henry, Chesky and Narveson earn prestigious award
Over the last 47 years, the Minneapolis Athena Awards has highlighted a senior female student from each public and private high school.
Athena was the Greek goddess of wisdom and skills, according to the Minneapolis Athena Awards website: “She was dauntless as she presided over the Parthenon.”
Several school booster clubs sponsor the Athena program including individuals, associations and the Minnesota Lynx.
Maya Chesky
Kennedy senior Maya Chesky was looking forward to one more lacrosse season playing for Sharyl Raithel. The Eagles’ scoring leader the last two years in addition to being a captain, Chesky plans to play lacrosse at Upper Iowa University next season.
She earned three All-Metro West Conference honors in addition to one All-Section award while being named the best offensive player for the Eagles the last three consecutive seasons and made the varsity team as an eighth-grader.
She also earned a varsity letter in soccer and basketball.
Before each game, she drinks a glass of chocolate milk and eats a strawberry yogurt.
Aside from playing sports, Chesky coached in the Bloomington Youth Lacrosse Association, was part of the student government at Kennedy and earned her Associates Degree from Normandale Community College. She plans to major in dentistry at Upper Iowa.
Hannah Hintermeister
Richfield senior Hannah Hintermeister’s earliest sports memory is of her first taste of a state swim meet at the age of 9 for the Piranhas Swim Club.
The eventual state champion (nearly 10 years later), was too busy dancing and singing to YMCA with her relay teammates before their event to make a final visit to the restroom. “I ran to the bathroom as fast as I could and barely made it back in time to swim,” she wrote on her Athena Award biography. “To this day, my friends (who I still swim with on Piranhas] joke about how I almost made us miss our relay.”
Through a decade of competitive swimming, Hintermeister said she’s learned about the value of having fun and creating life-long friendships while competing at a high level.
Hintermeister was nominated for the top prize at the Class A state swimming and diving meet in November, Class A Swimmer of the Year after completing her third and final state high school meet two more podium finishes.
She was the 100-yard breaststroke champion and was third in the 200 Individual Medley.
Hintermeister swam at state seven times over the last three seasons while setting three program records in three events. She made setting records an annual thing, doing so each season since eighth grade.
She was part of the 200 Medley Relay record teams in 2017 and again in 2019 in a time of 1:50.60. She broke the 200 IM record in 2018 and lowered it to 2:07.58 in 2019 and set then broke the 100 breaststroke record four times, the last coming in 2019 in 1:04.41.
Hintermeister earned five team MVP awards, six conference awards and varsity letters in addition to being named the Section 2A Swimmer of the Year in 2019.
She intends to swim at the University of San Diego majoring in Spanish and perhaps prelaw.
Away from the pool, Hintermeister’s accomplishments continue including being named valedictorian of her class with a 4.75-grade point average finishing among the 99th percentile on the ACT; earned the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish, Platinum Level, as part of the first graduating class of RDLS and the DLI program in Richfield. She’s been on the A Honor Roll since sixth grade and completed more than 200 hours of service per year with the National Honor Society. She was the secretary of the National Honor Society this year and was part of NHS two years. She was a teacher assistant working with special needs students and is involved in political and social justice issues in the community including organizing the March For Our Lives to Richfield City Hall in 2018 and advocating for gun reform. She also teaches vacation bible school at her church.
The Student Government President, Hintermeister was part of the student government at Richfield High School for three years.
Isabelle Henry
A seven-time varsity letter winner for Holy Angels, Isabelle Henry has had a highly successful prep career for the Stars on the basketball court and track.
A two-time team MVP and captain for the basketball program, Henry along with twin sister Emma Henry were part of four consecutive state tournament runs including two third-place trophies and two fifth-place/consolation championships.
Isabelle Henry wrote in her Athena Award background: “She has been by my side on all of my sports teams since kindergarten. We have played softball, soccer, volleyball, basketball and run track together. She has experienced and shared all of the ups and downs of our sports, as the successes – wins, championships, school records and state tournaments.”
On the track, she earned three varsity letters and team MVP honors while serving as captain this spring.
Henry was a seven-time section finalist, earning all-conference honors three times, a conference title as a sophomore and a three-time runner-up.
She ran the third leg on the 4x200 relay team which finished second in Section 3AA to qualify for the state meet in 1:47.51.
She was part of two record-setting relays, the 4x100 and 4x200, both of which stood for over three decades.
Henry, along with sister Emma, plans to attend Carlton College in Northfield next year. They plan to play basketball and Isabelle will be a pre-veterinary medicine major.
“I can’t imagine sports without her,” Isabelle wrote about her sister on her Athena Award background.
Isabelle Henry is a Seraphine Ireland National Honor Society member, earned the STEM Award and is a four-year Scholar of Distinction (maintained a 4.0 GPA) while earning Academic All-State honors for track and field (2019) and basketball (2020).
She is also an active volunteer working in campus ministry, a weekly volunteer at a senior living facility and was part of her parish’s youth group.
Megan Narveson
A four-time captain with 11 varsity letters and multiple state meet appearances over the last four years, Jefferson senior Megan Narveson is a very deserving recipient of the Athena Award.
One of the Jaguars’ all-time great runners, Narveson said one superstition that has stayed with her all four years of high school and seems to work its magic is a banana peel she has kept in her spike (shoes) bag since her freshman cross country season.
Last season’s 1,600 meter Section 3AA champion ran a personal-best time of 5:19.80 and sits sixth on the Jaguars all-time best times in the event.
Narveson plans to run for Minnesota State University Mankato as part of their standout cross country and track and field programs while hoping to study something in the healthcare field (nursing, physical therapy or physician assistant).
“Megan’s been an important part of both the track and cross country programs over the last four years in many ways,” Jefferson cross country and girls’ track and field coach Sean Faulk said. “In practice, she never shied away from putting in the work necessary to compete at a high level. As a competitor, she’s always embraced the opportunity to test herself against strong competition.”
Early on in her prep career that meant pushing into the varsity team then later that was pushing herself to the podium and into state meets, according to Faulk. “She had to fight through some pretty significant injuries and one of the things that stood out is that she cared about the team just as much when she was sitting on the sidelines as she did when she was running in the races,” Faulk said.
The two-time cross country team captain earned four All-Metro West Conference honors while qualifying for the state meet twice. She improved 10 places at the state meet as a senior after finishing 122nd in 2018 (19:55), improving her time by eight seconds.
She was 12th overall at the Section 3AA meet as a senior in 19:21.4 as a senior after finishing 10th overall as a junior in 19:32.1.
In the Metro West, Narveson was third overall in 2019 after placing fourth overall as a junior, fifth as a sophomore and 16th as a freshman in 2016.
Outside of competition, Narveson volunteers in Children’s Ministry at her church and is a swim instructor at Lifetime Fitness.
“She’s set a great example for our younger kids and we’re going to miss her next year,” Faulk said of Narveson.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Submitted photo)
Maya Chesky
Megan Narveson
Isabella Henry
Hannah Hintermeister
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.