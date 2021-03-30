A stand-out national gymnast, Molly Arnold plans to compete for Utah State in 2021-22
Molly Arnold’s start in gymnastics can be traced back to a class as a 3-year-old at the gym where her mother, a longtime gymnast, coached.
“She put me in classes and I fell in love with it,” said Arnold, a future collegiate gymnast.
The Kennedy senior plans to compete in gymnastics at Utah State next season and was named the Athena Award recipient representing Kennedy High School.
The Athena Award, presented annually since 1972, honors one female senior from each area high school in recognition of their athletic achievements. The award includes a spring luncheon with all of the Minneapolis and suburban Athena Award recipients for a celebration and was virtual last spring. The award is sponsored by the Great Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce.
Dorothy McIntyre of the state high school league spoke at a Press Club gathering in 1972 about the difficulty young women had in not only finding available gym/arena space for practice, but the lack of funding for the girls programs.
Arnold
As the 2021 recipient, Arnold quickly learned about the award after Kennedy Activities Director Jon Anderson alerted her of the honor.
“I thought it was really cool and acknowledges all my hard work,” she said. Arnold competes with the Champlin-based Twin Cities Twisters gym.
Arnold is a volunteer coach at the gym, in addition to volunteering at Feed My Starving Children, and took part in the 2019 Walk for Braxton.
She is a two-time national qualifier (2016 and 2018), earning the 2019 Region 4 Floor Championship.
As for superstitions, she always chalks her grips twice before a bar routine and uses the same hair ties every day for practice.
While talking with Arnold about the award, she was preparing to compete at the 2021 Minnesota State Meet Levels 6-10 and Xcel Gold/Platinum/Diamond March 19-21. She was limited to competing only on the uneven parallel bars after a sprained ankle a month earlier. She ended up scoring a 9.250 to finish sixth as a Level 10 gymnast.
Arnold qualified for the regional meet as a top-8 finisher and will need another top-8 finish to advance to nationals.
She can petition to qualify for regionals in the all-around using her score from the previous year, which was a 37.650 at the Hill’s Maryland Classic (Jan. 17, 2020). The state meet was canceled last season due to the pandemic.
This was her third meet since January, starting with the Fiesta Bowl Invitational in Chandler, Arizona Jan. 21 where she competed on vault (9.475, second place) and beam (9.450, third place) only.
She competed only on the vault at the Harley Meet Women- Midwest Twisters event on Feb. 12, scoring an 8.250 to place fifth.
Before January, Arnold’s last competition came a the Carol Galletta in Long Beach, California on Feb. 27, 2020, in which she placed 12th in the all-around (26.850), including a fifth-place finish on the floor (9.600).
College
Competing in college was a goal for Arnold, who is excited about the opportunity to join the Division I program, which is part of the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference and nationally ranked.
She was contacted by the school last summer and took an unofficial trip to the Logan, Utah campus. “It felt like home, being in the mountains, and the conference is really strong,” she said of the decision.
Utah State ranked 21st in the nation, placed third at the MRGC Championships following No. 12 BYU and No. 19 Boise State.
Gymnastics
Arnold said she has the most fun with the floor exercise, despite the toll training takes on her body.
As a powerful tumbler, she excels most on the vault and floor, scoring 9.7s twice in 2019.
Being part of a team is another fun part of the sport for Arnold, as is competing in front of friends and family. “No matter if you are doing your best or not the greatest, having teammates cheer you on, there is nothing like it,” she said.
Those teammates and friends spent up to 20 hours per week training, before COVID-19 shut down everything from March through June 1.
“We did workouts at home with Zoom calls with coaches watching us, basically doing gymnastics in the basement with floor bars,” she said. “We used bands and weights and did a lot of running to stay in shape. We had to get creative.”
After the second shutdown of her gym, she found an open gym in Osceola, Wisconsin where they trained for three hours twice a week.
Arnold said the word got out about the Athena Award during the first week of in-person classes. “Everyone was congratulating me and everything,” she said, not wanting to brag about the honor of representing Kennedy. As for returning to in-person classes as a senior, Arnold said it was a little surreal to be back in a classroom with her friends. “It’s been a whole year. It feels so different with the changes.”
