There’s an unusual formula that has made a Bloomington dinner theater successful for nine years and counting, and it involves lunch.
The DayTrippers Dinner Theatre produces three or four shows per year in its makeshift theater, tucked away in Bloomington’s southeast corner. The theater company produces comedies for small audiences, and its founder parlayed years of dinner theater experience to carve out his niche in the competitive world of live theater.
Bill Kenzie is the producer and director of many DayTrippers presentations. And when he’s not focused on the stage, he’s attending to one of the many tasks that keeps the small dinner theater operating throughout the year. Drawing upon his experience working at Greenwood’s historic Old Log Theater for about 25 years, Kenzie quickly struck out on his own when the time was right, and has found success in a rather unusual setting.
Kenzie has a long career in theater and acting, and began his journey much the way young actors do, performing in high school plays. He didn’t look far when considering a career in acting, and graduated from the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago.
After working in Chicagoland theater, he moved to Los Angeles, where he continued to work primarily in theater, but also dabbled in television. With his Midwest connections and brothers who had moved to the Minneapolis area, Kenzie moved to Minnesota as well, soon after going to work for longtime Old Log Theater director and owner Don Stolz, he recalled.
Stolz would eventually invite Kenzie to move into the front office, assisting with the variety of tasks that arise before the first act or after the curtain drops. From casting to group sales, Kenzie handled a variety of business matters at the Old Log, essentially serving as Stolz’s righthand man, he said.
Stolz ran the Old Log for decades, and when it was time to sell the business, Kenzie took that as his cue to strike out on his own. He said his 25 years of experience at the Old Log was an education in theater operation, so Kenzie set out to put his own stamp on the world of dinner theater nearly a decade ago.
Kenzie has contemplated life after the Old Log in anticipation of its sale, and found it challenging to find a place to call home for DayTrippers. Unlike Stolz, Kenzie didn’t have the benefit of owning his own theater. So the St. Louis Park resident looked at possible locations across the metro, including unorthodox spaces to set up shop.
There are a variety of stages in theaters of varying sizes throughout the metro, but they’re only available for short windows of time due to the variety of shows and performances they book or rent out to months in advance, he explained.
Needing a space that he could use on an ongoing basis, and not have to vacate on a recurring basis, Kenzie found the Bloomington Eagles Club. The club’s ballroom wasn’t seeing regular use, and he was able to strike a lease arrangement that would allow his stage to remain in place if the remainder of the ballroom was able to be used for another event when the theater is dark, he explained.
A daytime dinner theater
With space secured, Kenzie ramped up all the other facets necessary to host dinner theater productions. The Eagles ballroom is a small space, with a capacity of 150. Most seats are within 30 feet of the stage, negating the need for microphones and speakers for his productions. Knowing there was enough of a dinner theater audience to sustain the Old Log, Kenzie determined he would incorporate catering as part of this theater’s production. The difference, for the most part, is that DayTrippers productions are weekday matinees.
Many of his patrons are part of an organized group, but in the past few years Kenzie has added a 5 p.m. Sunday show to provide an alternative for individuals and couples that are unable to attend on a weekday afternoon, he noted.
Kenzie stages comedies and reads scripts regularly in search of new material that fits within the limitations of his small theater. What works at one theater in one city may not work for DayTrippers, he said. His instincts may tell him a certain play will be a success with his audience, but most people in the theater business will say you can never know definitively if something is going to work. “You’re going to have flops,” he said.
DayTrippers is a professional theater. The actors are paid, and Kenzie also hires production staff to help with set design and costuming for his shows. His matinee presentations are favored by actors he has cast over the years, as it allows them to work at other theaters that perform in the evening, he explained.
His schedule features three plays each year. The late winter production that runs until mid-June is the longest of the year. A late summer production runs through early November, and a holiday show follows in December. About every other year Kenzie adds a brief summer show to his schedule, but those are often challenging, as the groups he entertains throughout the year are often looking for outdoor activities during the heart of the summer, he said.
His current play, “Stag and Doe,” is a modern Canadian production based upon a community party held prior to a wedding. The party helps the future bride and groom start their life together by raising money for them. In the play, an engaged couple and a couple set to marry that day collide in the community hall kitchen of their small town.
Virginia Haggart of Medina has worked for Kenzie in a variety of capacities since the second year of DayTrippers Theatre. She met him through the acting workshops he ran for young performers when she was hired to help teach his classes. With her performing background, she auditioned and was cast for her first DayTrippers performance in 2014, she said.
Since then, she has also worked on set design for DayTripper productions, as is the case for “Stag and Doe,” which she is not appearing in.
Most of the actors Haggart has worked with have enjoyed their experience working for Kenzie and are eager to be cast in a future production, she said, commending Kenzie for his directorial sense and sharp casting for the characters in his productions.
Haggart has enjoyed the theater’s intimacy and small-cast productions, which have included musicals. One of her favorite productions was “The Bikinis,” a musical about a girl group that was reuniting after 30 years, performing 1950s-era music. She was cast in that production, but its season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic after a handful of performances, she noted.
The pandemic darkened the DayTrippers stage for more than a year. After ongoing uncertainty, the theater resumed performances in April 2021. It has been challenging to stage performances and operate the theater’s dinner service while adhering to guidance under Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, but DayTrippers has been able to remain open since last April, with some fortunate timing. Its holiday show closed prior to the most recent pandemic spike, Kenzie said.
Tickets to performances of “Stag and Doe” are $44, which includes a meal with multiple entrée choices and gratuity. Full bar service is available during each performance and the dinner menu changes with each performance, Kenzie noted.
The Eagles Club ballroom is at 9152 Old Cedar Ave., and is handicapped accessible.
Information about the theater is available online at daytripperstheatre.com.
