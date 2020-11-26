A 44-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested at a Bloomington hotel on suspicion of second-degree assault, days after two run-ins with Bloomington police officers.
Police officers were dispatched to the Radisson Blu hotel at Mall of America at approximately 12:45 a.m. Nov. 18. An employee reported an assault by a man in the hotel’s kitchen, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The victim, a 39-year-old Minneapolis woman, said she was mopping the kitchen floor when the suspect approached her. He was holding a knife and held it to her throat. He was trying to get her to go with him to another area of the hotel, but he seemed unsteady on his feet.
The woman resisted, and during the struggle her hand was cut. The suspect knocked the woman to the ground, kicked her near her chin, causing her head to hit a wall, and stood over her as if he was going to stab her, but then fled the area, Bitney explained.
The victim sought help when the suspect fled, and an employee called 911. It appeared that the suspect was still in the building when officers arrived, and officers checking the hotel’s back corridors found the suspect, who attempted to flee.
He entered an office area, however, with no other exit. He was uncooperative with officer commands, and refused to surrender when informed a K-9 at the scene would be released. The K-9 officer released the dog, allowing officers to take the suspect into custody, according to Bitney.
There was no known connection between the suspect and the victim. The victim said he spoke to her during the assault, but she didn’t understand what he was saying. The suspect offered no explanation for his actions, Bitney noted.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, attempted kidnapping, first-degree burglary and obstructing a police officer with force.
It was the third time the suspect had wound up in Bloomington Police custody within a week.
Police officers were dispatched to Walmart during the morning of Nov. 12. The suspect had entered the Subway restaurant inside Walmart, and was not wearing a mask. An employee asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask, and the suspect started yelling and screaming at the employee, who told the man he needed to leave if he was going to continue yelling, according to Bitney.
When the man continued to yell at the employee, the employee called the police. Officers responding to the incident escorted the suspect out of Walmart, and watched as he went to a nearby bus stop, where he boarded a bus, Bitney said.
Minutes later police officers responded to an alarm activated by the bus driver. The suspect was reported to have been yelling at passengers on the bus, and wasn’t wearing a mask. The driver asked the suspect to get off the bus, but he would not comply. An officer responding to the incident removed the suspect from the bus and arrested him for disorderly conduct, Bitney explained.
After being booked and released at the Bloomington jail, the suspect walked over to Snuffy’s Malt Shop, 1200 W. 98th St., where he entered the restaurant and began yelling again, which included threats of violence, leading to his arrest, Bitney added.
Party crasher
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault following a report from his ex-girlfriend that he assaulted her at her Bloomington residence.
The 42-year-old victim reported the incident during the afternoon of Nov. 17. She said she had invited friends to her residence during the evening of Nov. 15, and some of her friends invited other people she did not know. She left the sliding door to her residence on the 10700 block of France Avenue open, and her ex-boyfriend showed up at approximately 10:30 p.m., Bitney said.
The woman wasn’t concerned by his presence, given that a group of people were there. After everyone left late that night, however, her ex-boyfriend remained on her patio. She asked him to leave, but he refused. As the discussion turned argumentative, she threatened to call the police. He responded by hitting her with a floor lamp. The victim tried to retreat to her bathroom, but he followed her, according to Bitney.
She said the suspect kicked her and grabbed her by the throat, and that she tried to fight back. She eventually broke his grip and exited the bathroom. He responded by grabbing a knife in her kitchen and cutting apart a backpack. The woman locked herself in her bedroom, hoping he would leave. Instead he remained in her living room. She checked periodically and found he was still in her living room, and reported that he didn’t leave her residence until the following evening, Bitney explained.
The victim sought medical treatment for her injuries during the morning of the 17th, and decided to call the police after visiting a hospital. She said she had been reluctant to call the police because she feared for her life. At her residence, a police officer noted damage to the floor lamp and a backpack, Bitney noted.
With probable cause to arrest the suspect for domestic assault by strangulation, Edina police officers arrested the suspect at his place of employment in Edina, Bitney added.
Unwelcome guest
A 35-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested at a Bloomington hotel, accused of assaulting a police officer, obstructing the legal process and trespassing.
Her arrest occurred after she was invited to the hotel by a 29-year-old Forest Lake man.
Police officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., at approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 14. The Forest Lake man had called the front desk, asking for assistance removing the suspect from his room. When officers arrived at the room, nobody answered the door, but a female voice responded, Bitney said.
The officers confirmed with the hotel staff that the call came from a male who had rented the room. The officers were unable to get the person in the room to cooperate, and while trying to do so, the Forest Lake man arrived. Unable to open the hotel room door, officers eventually forced their way into the room, Bitney explained.
The Forest Lake man said he had met the woman an hour prior and wanted her to leave his room. Once officers forced their way into the room, the woman refused to comply with their commands, and resisted arrest, according to Bitney.
The suspect was eventually handcuffed, and as officers attempted to escort her to a squad car, she attempted to scratch the hand of an officer. When the officers finally escorted her to a squad car, she kicked at the officers, and eventually spit at an officer. She remained uncooperative during her booking at the jail, Bitney noted.
