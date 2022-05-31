A 50-year-old Wisconsin man had never met the 51-year-old Minneapolis man who confronted him in a Bloomington car dealership’s parking lot, and he didn’t know the man’s daughter, either.
To his surprise, the Wisconsin man was accused of holding the Minneapolis man’s daughter captive. Officers at the scene found no evidence that was the case, but did find probable cause to arrest the Minneapolis man.
Police officers were dispatched to the Bloomington Acura dealership, 7801 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 5:45 p.m. May 12. Officers were quick to the scene, and found the suspect searching inside the Wisconsin man’s pickup truck. He was detained at the scene without incident and eventually arrested, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The Wisconsin man said he had just backed his truck into a parking spot when the suspect’s BMW pulled in front of it, blocking him from driving off. The suspect then approached the man’s truck, claiming the man had his daughter. He opened the passenger’s door of the truck, looked inside and grabbed the keys from the ignition. The man said the suspect was holding a pocket knife with its blade extended, Utecht said.
A 28-year-old Cottage Grove man helped alert officers to the incident, as he had noticed the suspect driving erratically in the parking lot of the nearby Home Depot and followed the suspect’s BMW to the Acura dealership, Utecht noted.
The suspect continued to insist there was a woman tied up inside the truck, and officers suspected he was under the influence of a narcotic, as a search of the man following his arrest turned up suspected narcotics in his wallet. A search warrant was obtained to determine if he was impaired, Utecht said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, making terroristic threats, narcotics possession and driving while impaired.
Unsuspecting guest
A 28-year-old Edina woman had no explanation for why she accepted an invitation from her ex-boyfriend, who had rented a room at the South Loop Hampton Inn.
But after accepting the invitation, she wound up calling the police, and the 36-year-old Edina man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
At approximately 8 a.m. May 17, police officers were dispatched to the 8000 block of Winstead Way, where they met with the woman, who said that her ex-boyfriend had just fled with her purse to the nearby Cambria Hotel, 8001 Winstead Way, Utecht said.
The woman reported she had received a text message from him at approximately 5:30 a.m., offering her use of the room he had rented at Hampton Inn, 2860 Metro Drive. He had told her he would not be there. With no explanation as to why, she took him up on the offer, and arrived at the hotel room, according to Utecht.
She said the suspect was not there initially, but after she entered the room, he showed up, claiming he needed to get his cooler. The woman didn’t want to let him into the room, but he forced his way in, began arguing with her and eventually pushed her down on the bed and began to choke her. He eventually stopped, but took her car keys and threatened to crash her vehicle if she didn’t cooperate with him. He then left, telling her moments later to meet him in the parking lot, where she entered the passenger’s side of her vehicle, Utecht explained.
She reported that he started driving her car around the parking lot and threatened to crash it before punching her in the face. He then stopped the car and apologized before exiting the vehicle and kicking it. He also tried to pull the license plate off the vehicle, Utecht said.
From the parking lot he went back to the Hampton Inn hotel room. He was accused of taking the woman’s purse from the room, exiting Hampton Inn and walking toward the Cambria Hotel. The woman followed him in her vehicle, then called the police, according to Utecht.
With a description of the suspect, an officer at the scene identified him. He was getting inside a rideshare vehicle, prompting the officer to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle. He gave a false name when initially asked to identify himself, but his identity was soon verified, resulting in his arrest, Utecht said.
The suspect had indicated by text message that he disposed of the woman’s purse outside Cambria Hotel, and officers searching the area found it, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fifth-degree domestic assault, assault by strangulation, property damage and giving a false name to a police officer.
Prolific shopper
A 26-year-old Savage woman was well known to loss prevention officers at Mall of America’s Nordstrom Rack store, and her latest visit resulted in her arrest on suspicion of felony theft.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 6:45 p.m. May 17, after a loss prevention officer observed the suspect removing anti-theft sensors from store merchandise and placing it in a bag. When the woman exited without paying for the merchandise, the loss prevention officer followed her, providing her description to the police, Utecht said.
The woman made her way to the west parking ramp, where she entered a Lincoln MKZ with a male driver. An officer responding to the report located the vehicle while it was still in the ramp and conducted a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle were multiple shopping bags, which appeared to contain merchandise taken from the store. Wire cutters and a magnet used to remove anti-theft sensors were also found in the vehicle, according to Utecht.
The suspect was arrested, but the driver was not, he noted.
The 43 items collected from the vehicle, which appeared to have been stolen from Nordstrom Rack, were valued at more than $5,000, he added.
