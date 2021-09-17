As candidates continue to stump for votes across Bloomington, voters can begin casting their ballot this week for the City Council and school board elections.
Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election begins Friday, Sept. 17, and continues through Monday, Nov. 1. Each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1801 W. Old Shakopee Road.
And for those casting ballots in the Bloomington City Council races this fall, it will be the first time doing so using-ranked choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting, also known as instant-runoff voting, will allow voters to rank their choices for each seat on the City Council ballot. On election night, first-choice votes are counted. If no candidate has more than 50% of the votes, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice will have their second-choice vote counted, if they expressed a second preference. The process repeats until one candidate has a majority.
There are three candidates in the only citywide council race. Councilmember Nathan Coulter is seeking reelection, and is challenged by Paul King and Ricardo Oliva.
There are four candidates seeking the council’s District 3 seat. Candidates for the seat are David Clark, Lona Dallessandro, Kevin Heinen and Laura Hunt. Councilmember Jack Baloga is not seeking reelection.
Four candidates are also vying for the District 4 seat. Councilmember Patrick Martin is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Angella Coil, Victor Rivas and Becky Strohmeier.
Seats held by Bloomington Board of Education members Beth Beebe, Tom Bennett, Jim Sorum and Dawn Steigauf are up for election. Three of the incumbents have filed for reelection, while Sorum announced he will not seek reelection.
Filing for the board alongside the incumbents are Matthew Dymoke, Kat Eggers, Marquisha Fulford, Dani Indovino Cawley, Natalie Marose, Patricia Riley and Jeff Salovich.
The school board election does not use ranked-choice voting.
To be eligible to vote, a Bloomington resident must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on Election Day, a resident of Minnesota for 20 days prior to the election and finished with all parts of any felony sentence.
Military and overseas residents may also vote early by mail. To do so, an application must be submitted to Hennepin County. The application is available through the county’s website and may be submitted by mail, email or fax. Mailed ballots must be received by Election Day.
Those voting by mail will need a witness this year, according to City Clerk Christina Scipioni. Absentee ballots by mail have traditionally required a witness, but the requirement was amended last year and exempted the witness requirement due to the coronavirus pandemic. That exemption has been eliminated for the 2021 ballots, Scipioni explained.
Information about the election, including absentee voting procedures and sample ballots featuring the ranked-choice voting format, are available at mnvotes.org.
