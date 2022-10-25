Leaders of a Bloomington arts organization are asking the City Council for a $750,000 loan to stay afloat after being surprised to learn of significant debt last month.
The loan to Artistry would follow a $150,000 grant the city awarded the organization on Sept. 19, and is more than double the request initially floated by Artistry during that meeting.
Artistry’s loan request is $400,000 more than the $350,000 discussed last month, possibly as a forgivable loan. A loan from the city, combined with the grant and other fundraising in recent weeks, would combine to total approximately $1 million, the estimated total needed for Artistry to continue its operations, which include staging performances and curating gallery displays inside the Bloomington Center for the Arts.
Artistry Board of Directors members John Gibbs and Shelley Peterson outlined the financial picture during the City Council’s Oct. 17 meeting. The council, with plenty of questions about the future of an organization that is quickly trying to reverse course, asked for additional information in short order, agreeing to consider the loan request during its Oct. 24 meeting, after this edition of the Sun Current went to press.
The council agreed to hear public comments during the Oct. 24 meeting before moving ahead with its consideration of the loan request.
The organization determined it was approximately $600,000 in debt last month after navigating most of 2022 without a clear financial picture.
Multiple delays in financial accounting for Artistry came to a head in early September, when the Artistry Board learned of the debt. During the council’s Sept. 19 meeting, Board President Pat Milan outlined the series of events leading up to the financial revelation, which coincided with the resignation of executive director Kevin Ramach.
Ramach had indicated there was a cash flow issue in April, but otherwise assured the board the organization was in good shape for the remainder of its fiscal year, which ended in June, Milan recounted.
The unexpected debt triggered a series of events within Artistry, including the plea for assistance from the council. In the weeks since Ramach’s resignation, the Artistry Board and staff has worked to reorganize the organization in an effort to dig out of its hole, which included a reduction in full-time staffing and an Artistry fundraiser in early October, which raised $40,000, according to Gibbs.
“This community has been very generous,” he said.
Needing a greater cash infusion than initially calculated, Artistry asked for $750,000 in the form of a repayable loan. The loan would cover seven months of organizational operating expenses as Artistry embarks on a strategic planning process while ramping up its stage performance schedule and continuing classes that have been offered for this fall, Gibbs explained.
Asking for a loan also puts the council in a different policy position, he added, noting a forgivable loan may not be a taxpayer priority. The current fall stage production, and the associated ticket revenue from that production, were postponed as a result of Artistry’s debt, leaving the organization without a significant source of cash flow this fall, he noted.
Artistry was not seeking a decision at the Oct. 17 meeting, but Gibbs said the loan was needed by the end of the month, leaving the council with limited time to gather and assess additional information.
If Artistry were to fold, it is estimated that the city’s cost for maintaining the box office services for other community arts organizations, which have been facilitated by Artistry, as well as scheduling stage and gallery use and other Artistry functions would be about $300,000 annually.
Councilmember Lona Dallessandro noted that $750,000 is equivalent to 1% of the city’s tax levy. She asked for a more detailed analysis of what Artistry provides to the city, what the city loses without Artistry and how the city found itself in the unique situation of being a potential bank for Artistry.
Councilmember Shawn Nelson also questioned the city’s relationship with Artistry. The organization touts itself as a regional operation, which left Nelson wondering why Bloomington is being asked to risk $750,000 for the benefit of Artistry.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter, who joined the Artistry Board in early 2022, said he would be resigning from that seat after a board meeting the following night. “I have heard the calls for accountability and I agree with them,” he said.
Coulter likened support of Artistry to support of developers who seek concessions from the city to meet their bottom line for a development. Artistry isn’t simply another nonprofit organization in the city; it has been important to many residents of the city throughout the years, he noted. “I do believe that Artistry deserves an opportunity to earn its future,” he said.
In order to make the necessary budget adjustment to grant the loan, the council would need five votes approving the move, Mayor Tim Busse noted.
The council agreed by a 6-1 vote to consider the loan at its Oct. 24 meeting. Councilmember Dwayne Lowman voted against the motion, noting that the council will have limited information about the long-term business plan for Artistry and questioning if the organization will be prepared to sustain its operations when the loan is exhausted.
