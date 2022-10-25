Leaders of a Bloomington arts organization are asking the City Council for a $750,000 loan to stay afloat after being surprised to learn of significant debt last month.

The loan to Artistry would follow a $150,000 grant the city awarded the organization on Sept. 19, and is more than double the request initially floated by Artistry during that meeting.

