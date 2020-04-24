Exhibition for disabled artists goes virtual for 56th year, opens at noon Friday, April 24
The coronavirus pandemic has had a nasty penchant for clawing away people’s plans. None know this feeling better than the disabled community. Many have had their lives changed in an instant, and have fought for years to create a new normal for themselves. Some were born with it, and have since lived challenging others’ ideas of what “normal” is, anyway.
Some take these perspectives and translate them into beautiful works that anyone (regardless of ability) can relate to.
The Art of Possibilities is an annual art exhibition at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley that brings these works to the forefront. Like all crowd-drawing events, the fate of the 56th show hung in the air as the pandemic progressed, leaving the artists of over 300 selected pieces wondering what would happen. They got a better idea when Courage Kenny closed its doors entirely out of precaution.
However, as show planner Laura Brooks said: “The show must go on!”
This year, Art of Possibilities will host an online gallery, which will open to the public for virtual display and sale at noon Friday, April 24 at courageart.org. The show will run through Thursday, May 21.
While the show invites disabled artists from all over the world, the Sun Current caught up with Bloomington photographer Laura J. Kontinakis to talk about her approach to her craft, the relationship between art and disability, and what she’s thinking about as this pandemic progresses.
Name: Laura J. Kontinakis
Age: 60
City I live in: Bloomington for 25 years
Art form/preferred medium: Photography
Any previous gallery experience?
None
Explain your first experiences being drawn to art. Did you understand the importance of those moments at the time?
I was 8-9 years old. I attended school summer recreation growing up in Pennsylvania. I was always very happy creating jewelry, Plaster Paris, Taking Pictures, Sewing, Cooking or Baking.
What work of yours was chosen for the Art of Possibilities display? Tell me about it –– what is the process you used to make it? Is it part of a series? What response does it tend to invoke in others, was that the intention?
Titled, “Peaceful Perspective.” I love nature and taking beautiful pictures of the skies and sunsets, woods, trees and flowers and lakes and streams. Most of my photography has reflected these interests. It tends to invoke the response of awe, intrigue, solitude, peace and beauty.
My intention is to photograph God’s beauty and handiwork and creativity in nature––hopefully to bring peace and joy.
Tell me a little about living with your disability. In what ways has it shaped you?
Living with my disability has taught me patience toward myself and others. Being able to slow down and see beauty, pause, and reflect while in nature brings such peace and healing.
I have realized it’s time to reflect that everything happens in its own time from the seasons. Flowers even recover from living with cognitive impairment from a traumatic brain injury.
Pick a cliché in the art world and the disability world and we should get rid of. What are they and why?
“If you can’t see it, it must not be there,” or, “I wish I had that excuse.” Why? Because the invisible disability and cognitive impairments related to light, sound, reaction time, fatigue––you can’t see it. It can be all-encompassing and challenging to the disabled person living with it day in and day out struggling to get through each day. No one should “wish for that excuse” because it is in fact not an excuse.
The disabled person doesn’t need to have any excuse for why they suffer and are disabled.
They are who they are scars seen and unseen.
How do you view artmaking in connection with your disability? Do you feel your art is informed by your disability, or are the two something you like to keep separate?
Art and my disability are one: One focus is on each piece together.
What have your experiences been during this pandemic (as a human, a creative, or someone who is at a higher risk for illness)? Stories to share, things keeping you busy, things you are thinking of, etc.
During this pandemic, I have witnessed similarities to becoming disabled––a loss of job, money, friendships, misunderstandings due to a traumatic brain injury, places I can go, people I can’t see.
I remember walking the Arboretum after my accident feeling safe smelling the flowers resting as needed and seeing the beauty of nature all around me and thinking I believe everything’s going to be OK.
What are your thoughts of having the Art of Possibilities show continue despite this?
I’m all for it! We are all disabled and challenged in this time of the coronavirus––something we never thought how we would be able to handle. The inspiration of creating art and being able to view the Artwork from the Artists with Disabilities can comfort and encourage others in this time to go on despite hardship and change.
