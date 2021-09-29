Jefferson senior Brock Edwards became a more focused point of the offense in a 41-14 loss at Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1) Friday.
The 5-9, 230-pound senior running back/linebacker ran for a season-high 59 yards on 11 carries, which doubled his output from the previous three games. He also caught his first three passes of the season for 35 yards.
Jaguars’ quarterbacks Robbie Traylor and Ben Losee combined to complete 13-of-21 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Nate Habermas caught a 17-yard touchdown pass to open the second half to get on the scoreboard trailing 27-7. Danny King caught the final touchdown late in the fourth quarter for his second grab of the game on a 10-yard play.
Austin Chroup matched Edwards with three catches, going for just 13 yards.
The Armstrong defense frustrated the Jaguars’ offense by limiting them to 2 yards per carry for 85 yards on 42 carries with six different ball carriers.
Jefferson will host Waconia in the second Suburban White Sub-District game on the schedule in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Oct. 1. Chaska remains atop the four-team standings with a 3-0 record, while second place is up for grabs Friday as the other three teams are each 0-1.
Chanhassen faces Armstrong this week and Chaska hosts Cretin-Derham Hall after holding off Waconia for a 7-0 win on Friday.
