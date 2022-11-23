Kennedy coaches named section’s best

It was quite the fall soccer season for the high school programs at Richfield, Kennedy, Jefferson and Holy Angels on multiple fronts.

State champs
Buy Now

Members of the Holy Angels girls soccer program pose with the Class AA state championship trophy on the field at US Bank Stadium. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments