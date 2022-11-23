Kennedy coaches named section’s best
It was quite the fall soccer season for the high school programs at Richfield, Kennedy, Jefferson and Holy Angels on multiple fronts.
The Stars girls’ program (20-2) showed not only that they belonged in the state championship conversation but captured the program’s second state title (the first title came in 2003) in a dramatic penalty kick shootout win over four-time defending state champion Mahtomedi.
Senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness scored her third goal of the season launching a free kick from the Vikings logo and did more than enough to stop two penalty kicks in the shootout to garner a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
Joining Sandness on the team was Ellen Neuharth and Makayla Clow.
Sandness was named to the First Team All-State while junior forward Audrey Garton and freshman defender Addy Judson were named to the Second Team.
Richfield senior Julia Lindow garnered Second Team All-State honors for her work as a midfielder for the 6-8-0 Spartans, which ended with a 3-1 section quarterfinal loss to Holy Angels.
Richfield boys
Richfield boys soccer team reached the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in the single-class 1975 state tournament.
After a thrilling 2-1 win over 10th-ranked Worthington in the quarterfinals, which was played outdoors at Farmington High School, Richfield (11-6-4) made its presence known on the field and in the stands at US Bank Stadium in the state semifinals against top-ranked Hill-Murray.
Another dramatic ending finished with Richfield falling in a penalty kick shootout after leading the Pioneers 3-1 at halftime. What was even more remarkable was that HM conceded just two goals all season and was down early as All-Tournament Team honoree Antwane Ruiz scored the opening goal early on and set up classmate Luis Sanchez who headed home a beautiful goal to make it 2-0.
The Pioneers tied the game with 29 seconds left in regulation and won the shootout 4-2 after Spartans goalkeeper Cole Madison not only saved the first shot of the shootout but made a remarkable save on a penalty kick during the second half to shift all of the momentum toward Richfield. Madison was also named to the All-Tournament team.
The maroon-and-white supporters were loud all game to give the Spartans the motivation to keep going until that final penalty was taken.
Richfield dropped the third-place match 3-0 against seventh-ranked Cloquet-Esko-Carlton the next day at the West St. Paul Dome.
Kennedy girls
Post-season awards came in bunches for the Kennedy girls which posted an outstanding 10-4-1 record including a 6-2-0 record to tie St. Anthony for second place in the Tri-Metro Conference.
First Team All-State honors went to standout senior midfielder Izzy Lone while classmate forward Makenzie Kane garnered Second Team All-State honors.
Lone who had eight goals and 11 assists through 14 matches was one of five finalists for the Ms. Soccer Class AA title, which went to Mahtomedi’s Katelyn Beulke.
Kane led the team with 14 goals and six assists in 12 matches.
Head coach Mario Lone earned Section 3AA Coach of the Year honors.
The team also got it done in the classroom to earn the Silver Academic Award for a collective team grade point average between 3.50-3.75. The state coaches association presented the honor to 24 teams including the Eagles.
Kennedy boys
Kennedy wrapped up the season ranked sixth in the final coaches association poll with a 13-4-1 record after losing to Smiley in the Section 3AA quarterfinal played at Bloomington Stadium on Oct. 12.
Head coach Dan Bushendorf was named Section 3AA Coach of the Year and assistant coach Brent Fairman was named Section 3AA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Kennedy senior Diego Perez was one of five finalists for Mr. Soccer in Class AA. Willmar’s Kadar Muhumed earned the award.
Jefferson
Jefferson girls garnered a Gold Academic Award for a collective team grade-point average between 3.75-4.00. The Jaguars were one of 39 teams to earn the top award for academic excellence.
The boys earned the silver team award (team GPA 3.50-3.75) as one of 13 teams.
