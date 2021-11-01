Rare football doubleheader begins with tough section loss for Jefferson
Typically soccer and lacrosse teams play games back-to-back at Bloomington Stadium. Football celebrated the start of Class 5A, Section 3 play with a pair of quarterfinal games Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Jefferson (1-8) hosted Apple Valley in a rematch of the Jaguars 21-20 Week 3 win in the early game which kicked off at 4 p.m., followed by Kennedy hosting Two Rivers at 7:30 p.m.
Apple Valley emerged with a 27-13 win as Jefferson couldn’t overcome four turnovers in yet another close game against the brown and gold in recent years.
Aside from three minutes, Jefferson coach Tim Carlson felt his defense dominated the opening half. The offense made nice plays at times but promising drives stalled out before any points were put on the board.
As for the unusual start time, Carlson said it was nice to play in the afternoon during the final Inside Jefferson Football show on BEC-TV. “I think the kids enjoyed it too because they got out of school early because of the buses but it was fun. We came out I think we were ready to play but in the end, you have to take advantage and get some points somehow.”
Defensive end Isak Sevig sacked the Apple Valley quarterback in the opening quarter, finishing the season tied for second on the team in sacks but led the defense with pressures and tackles for loss.
Senior Austin Chroup took a short pass to the house for an early touchdown pass from junior quarterback Robbie Traylor for the Jaguars.
Later in the fourth quarter sophomore quarterback Tyson Schultz threw a gorgeous touchdown to 6-foot-7 junior receiver Nate Habermas, who made a diving grab in the back of the end zone to make it 27-13.
Turnovers and stalled drives in the red zone, which was an issue all season continued against Apple Valley.
“When you don’t have a lot of wins it doesn’t take much to [go negative with attitudes] but they had a great attitude early,” Carlson said. “First time we played them we took advantage of their mistakes and this time it was the opposite.”
As young as the Jaguars were this season with only four seniors, Carlson said he wants to win now and not just play for the future. “It’s a grind playing teams like Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia, Armstrong, and Apple Valley, who are big-physical teams average 260 pounds on the front line and we are closer to 190 pounds,” he said. “I want to win now because we have a lot of potentials and now it is up to the kids, we have a part in this too now as coaches, but what do you do to make yourself better in the weight room, throwing and catching and that’s what we are pushing them for during the off-season.”
Compounding the situation was that two sophomores started on the line including Payton Sheffert at the center and Matthew Yonas who started at guard in place of Drew Nelson and Huy Luong.
