Eighth-grader Jaleel Donley paces Eagles with season-high 13 points
Kennedy has struggled to sustain brilliant offensive stretches during a 1-12 record with only a handful of regular season games left.
Kennedy kept pace with Jefferson early thanks to three 3-pointers early. Then eighth-grader Jaleel Donley added eight points, including a 3-pointer with 6:30 left in the opening, half as Kennedy took its first lead 23-21. Before the go-ahead basket, Donley went coast-to-coast, grabbing the rebound then made a pull-up jumper from inside the free-throw line.
Turnovers and fouls plagued the Eagles as the Jaguars went on a 23-3 run to build an 18-point halftime lead.
Jefferson continued to frustrate the Eagles with a tricky press defense, while the offense was methodical to get the most out of each possession.
Kennedy was led by a pair of underclassmen including Donley’s 13 points and sophomore guard Tajon Pearson, with 10 points. Junior starters Amarion Hanspard and Chris Martin each had six points.
Kennedy coach Jamin Cook said both Donley and Pearson are learning on the fly and seeing big-time plays in spurts.
“They’re getting better,” the coach said as the gains are noticeable. “Jaleel is young so every opportunity he gets he is learning. Tajon’s played a lot of basketball but finding himself in the rotation and scoring points but I’d like to see him be even more aggressive because he is so small he could be a ball-hawk, able to get in the lane and dump it off to our bigs but it’s a slow process and we are getting there.”
Coming into the game, Cook reiterated the importance of how they approach each game to stay away from digging themselves into a hole.
“Our first 10 minutes were good,” he said. “It’s always that last 5-10 minutes where we let the other team take off on us.”
Figuring out how to counter whatever the other team does is one issue the Eagles continue to work on.
“Rather than just having them on a leash [calling one specific play at a time] calling multiple sets and that benefits this group,” Cook said.
He liked the shot selection early when they were falling but missed turned into fast-break chances for Jefferson to pile up the points.
“Then they jumped into a press we couldn’t handle and that’s what turned into the at run at the end of the half,” Cook said.
After beating Chanhassen in the first meeting of the season, 50-43 on Jan. 26, Kennedy couldn’t replicate that level of defense in a 78-62 loss Feb. 16. Kennedy scored a season-high number of points, but also gave up a season-high.
The same issues rose against Chanhassen, with a strong start giving way to a big run to close out the first half down 46-29. Kennedy clawed back in the second half but couldn’t shrink the gap. Hanspard led the way with 19 points and Martin finished with 13 points. Donley and Pearson were limited to five and three points, respectively.
“Moved the ball and made shots early, turned it over with some quick shots and Chanhassen shot the ball well, not taking the ball away from them,” Cook said as Kennedy cut the lead to within six points in the second half. “We just couldn’t get over the hump.
“We’re still learning about ourselves every night.”
Minneapolis Southwest emerged with a 56-43 win on Feb. 16 as the Eagles trailed by four points at the break.
Junior Ramone Walker led Kennedy with 10 points while Donley finished with eight points. The Eagles were limited to 19 points in the second half to finish with less than 44 points in 5-of-7 games.
Cook said the message to the team is positive, focusing on the next practice plan to adjust what didn’t work well. “We motivate them by that aspect of what they did well, but this is where we still need to work at with drills in practice and hopefully get better for games.”
The improvement is in spurts during what, “is a crazy season,” Cook said. “We should still have 12-14 games left so we’ve got to do what we can in a small amount of time and I feel for our seniors.”
The Eagles have a tough four games to finish out the regular season, starting with the final home game against No. 4 Richfield Thursday, March 4. Kennedy is at Cooper Monday, March 8 followed by at Henry Sibley the next evening, March 9. Holy Angels will host the Eagles on March 11. All four games will begin at 7 p.m.
