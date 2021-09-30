A 23-year-old woman with no permanent address was arrested on suspicion of assault, driving while impaired and child endangerment, accused of running over her boyfriend in a Bloomington parking lot.
Police officers were dispatched to a parking lot on the 7800 block of Portland Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sept. 19, following a report of an incident involving the suspect and her boyfriend, a 44-year-old St. Paul man. Officers arriving at the scene found the woman standing outside her Ford Escape, and the man on the ground nearby, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The officers were told by the man, who had a fractured ankle, that the woman hit him with the vehicle after they had been arguing, and ran over his legs. The woman, who emitted an odor of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests at the scene, resulting in her arrest, Utecht said.
She was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree DWI and child endangerment, as there was an infant in vehicle at the time of her arrest, Utecht noted.
Standoff
A standoff with police officers that prompted the clearing of athletic fields at Bloomington Kennedy High School ended without incident.
Police officers arrested a 31-year-old Minneapolis man about two hours after he called the police, according to Utecht.
The suspect didn’t call to report a crime. He called shortly after 5 p.m. Sept. 22 to make threats toward police officers, suggesting he was going to shoot at them. His proclamations of violence prompted a response, as it was determined he was at an apartment building on the 9500 block of Nicollet Avenue, Utecht explained.
As a result of his threats, area residents were advised to leave the area or remain inside their residence as officers set up a perimeter around the building and carried out negotiations by telephone with the man. By 7 p.m. the suspect had exited the apartment building without incident. He was arrested, but not booked by the Bloomington Police Department at the time, as he was booked at the Hennepin County Jail for an outstanding warrant, Utecht noted.
Robberies
A 56-year-old man reported that he was approached in his front yard by a duo that offered to sell him jewelry, but instead assaulted him and stole his gold necklace.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Portland Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The victim said that he was in his front yard when a van pulled into his driveway. A male and female exited and asked if he was interested in buying a gold necklace or two rings they had, while two children sat in the vehicle, according to Utecht.
When the victim declined, the woman pushed him down to the ground and pulled a gold chain off his neck. The duo then fled northbound in their van. The victim said he was not injured during the incident, Utecht noted.
Two days later, a 21-year-old Bloomington man said he was robbed by three males after departing his home.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of Nicollet Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 after the report of a possible fight. It was soon determined that the fight was a robbery, and that the victim had been injured by three males, according to Utecht.
Officers responding to the scene found the man, whose face and forearm were bleeding. He said he had left his residence in the neighborhood to get cigarettes. He was approached by the trio, who were wearing masks. They attempted to take his necklace, and in doing so, punched him in the face. He fought with them as he fell to the ground and reported that one of the males pulled out a knife during the altercation and cut his arm, Utecht explained.
The trio fled the scene without the suspect’s necklace, Utecht noted.
The victim was taken by ambulance from the scene for treatment of his injuries, he added.
Unwelcome visitor
A 37-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, fifth-degree domestic assault and narcotics possession after he was accused of breaking into a Bloomington woman’s apartment.
The suspect was no stranger to the 32-year-old woman, who was asleep when the man forced his way into her apartment on the 1900 block of East 86th Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sept. 20. The suspect and victim had a previous relationship, and the woman attempted to keep him from forcing his way into her apartment when he showed up at her front door, according to Utecht.
But the suspect succeeded in forcing his way into the apartment. The victim reported that she then allowed him to take items that belonged to him, but he started to take her property, as well, including her purse and cellphone. She tried to get the purse back and said that he punched her. He took cash from her purse and threw other items off her apartment balcony before fleeing the apartment, Utecht explained.
Officers tracked him down in the nearby parking lot of the Best Western hotel, 1901 Killebrew Drive, where he was arrested with the victim’s cellphone in his possession, as well as suspected narcotics, Utecht noted.
No search required
A security officer at a Bloomington apartment complex followed a suspicious man to a nearby Bloomington hotel, where the man was arrested without much difficulty.
Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 American Blvd., at approximately 7 a.m. Sept. 16 after a report from the security officer that he had followed the suspicious man from an apartment complex on the 8700 block of Portland Avenue. The security officer was investigating the suspect’s activities, which had been recorded by surveillance cameras, according to Utecht.
The suspect, a 42-year-old Edina man, had been observed searching vehicles inside the secured parking area of the building after he attempted to break into the building through an exterior door. He was suspected of tampering with the key fob access box, as well, and appeared to gain entry to the garage when a door was opened by a resident. The security officer spotted the man as he bicycled away from the property and followed him to Comfort Inn, Utecht explained.
The police officer responding to the report at Comfort Inn didn’t have to search for the suspect, as the man approached the officer in the parking lot. When the suspect was identified as the man who was observed inside the parking garage, he was arrested, Utecht said.
A search of the suspect turned up tools, cables and keys in his pockets, but it was unclear what may have been taken from vehicles in the garage, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree burglary and criminal damage to property.
