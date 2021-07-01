A 28-year-old Brooklyn Park woman who was upset about a deposit for her hotel room is accused of taking out her anger on a 65-year-old Illinois man.
That anger resulted in the suspect’s arrest on suspicion of fifth-degree assault and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Police officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., at approximately 7:50 p.m. June 16, after a report that the suspect had assaulted the Illinois man in the lobby of the hotel. Officers responding to the report arrived as the woman was departing in a green vehicle, witnesses said, prompting a pursuit of the woman’s vehicle as she drove east on American Boulevard, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
An officer pursuing the vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect began to accelerate. The officer then performed a PIT-maneuver, which brought the vehicle to a stop, allowing officers to conduct a high-risk arrest of the woman, Utecht said.
The victim told officers he was standing in the lobby as the woman, whom he did not know, was arguing with a hotel employee regarding a room deposit. She turned toward the victim and began yelling at him before hitting him in the back of the head, Utecht explained.
Cellphone snatched
A 45-year-old Bloomington woman said that after denying a cigarette to a man she did not know, he grabbed her cellphone and attempted to flee the area with it.
The woman was smoking outside the Fairview Oxboro Medical Building, 600 W. 98th St., at approximately 12:50 p.m. June 18 when she was approached by the man. He asked her for a cigarette, which she declined to give to him. The man was upset and began to follow the woman as she began walking away, with a cellphone in her hand, according to Utecht.
The man grabbed the phone from her hand and began to walk off with it. The woman, however, began to follow him, telling him he would go to jail for taking her phone. In response, the man threw the woman’s cellphone and continued walking away, Utecht explained.
Following the woman’s report, officers were unable to locate anyone matching the perpetrator’s description, he noted.
Purse thief
A 51-year-old South St. Paul woman who is accused of snatching a purse from a parked vehicle was successful, initially, in using credit cards within the purse to purchase merchandise from two area stores.
But surveillance video of the transactions helped identify the suspect through the vehicle she was driving, leading to her arrest last week, Utecht said.
The purse belonged to a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman. She had parked near the intersection of 106th Street and Humboldt Avenue in April to access the Nine Mile Creek walking trail. She left the purse in her vehicle, which she appeared to leave unlocked. She returned to the vehicle to find her purse and a lunch-box were missing. There was no sign of forced entry, according to Utecht.
Credit cards in the purse were used at Walmart and Menards stores, and surveillance video of the transactions and the parking lot helped match the suspect to her vehicle. The registered owner of the vehicle appeared to match the image of the woman completing the fraudulent transactions, giving investigators probable cause to arrest her on suspicion of theft, fraud and tampering with a motor vehicle, which South St. Paul police officers did June 21, Utecht noted.
Bad timing
A 29-year-old Maple Grove man’s presence in an area under surveillance was happenstance, it appeared, but resulted in his arrest.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1900 block of East 86th Street during the early morning hours of June 22, following the report of a no-contact order violation at the apartments. Officers watching the area for the suspect did not see him, but noticed a gray Dodge Durango that appeared to be circling the area, as if the driver were looking for someone as well. A check of the license plate showed that the plate had been reported stolen, prompting a traffic stop, Utecht explained.
It turned out the license plate, as well as the Durango, had been reported stolen, and the vehicle had been involved in a pursuit where the driver hit a police car, Utecht noted.
The driver had two outstanding warrants, and was driving after license cancellation, resulting in his arrest, Utecht said.
There was no indication that the suspect had any connection to the suspect in the no-contact order investigation, he added.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
