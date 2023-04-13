A 20-year-old Osseo man was upset with the service he received at a Bloomington pizza parlor, and his expression of dissatisfaction resulted in his arrest on suspicion of felony property damage.

Police officers responded to an incident report from Piwi’s Pizza, Wings & More, 7830 Portland Ave., at approximately 5:50 p.m. March 31. The suspect was accused of breaking a restaurant window and fleeing the restaurant. An officer working overtime at the Town & Country Shopping Center, where the restaurant is located, was flagged down by a Piwi’s employee who pointed out the suspect as he ran toward the shopping center’s Subway restaurant, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

