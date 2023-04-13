A 20-year-old Osseo man was upset with the service he received at a Bloomington pizza parlor, and his expression of dissatisfaction resulted in his arrest on suspicion of felony property damage.
Police officers responded to an incident report from Piwi’s Pizza, Wings & More, 7830 Portland Ave., at approximately 5:50 p.m. March 31. The suspect was accused of breaking a restaurant window and fleeing the restaurant. An officer working overtime at the Town & Country Shopping Center, where the restaurant is located, was flagged down by a Piwi’s employee who pointed out the suspect as he ran toward the shopping center’s Subway restaurant, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
According to the employee, the suspect had asked to charge his cellphone in the restaurant and was denied. The suspect was accused of spitting at store employees, punching a window, approximately 7½ feet by 5 feet, and breaking it as he left the restaurant, Utecht said.
The officer approached the suspect at Subway. The suspect was animated and asked to provide his identification. When asked what happened at Piwi’s, the suspect said he had asked to charge a cellphone, and that as he was told to leave, slapped the window, not expecting it to break, Utecht explained.
The cost of replacing the window was estimated at over $1,000, prompting the suspect’s arrest on suspicion of first-degree property damage, Utecht said.
Sexual assault
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct days after an incident at a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers met with a 24-year-old woman with no permanent address on March 31. She told police she had been staying at Extended Stay America, 7956 Lyndale Ave., and went outside to smoke a cigarette at approximately 7 a.m., where she struck up a conversation with the suspect. The suspect invited the woman to his room for a drink, which she accepted, according to Utecht.
After having a drink in the suspect’s room, where another man was present, the woman began to feel weird. She said the suspect forced her onto the bed and began to have intercourse with her. She was able to push him away and leave the room, telling the suspect she wanted to go outside to smoke a cigarette. She instead went to the hotel’s front desk and asked an employee to call the police, Utecht explained.
Police officers responding to the report attempted to contact the suspect at the room, but there was no answer. A search warrant for the room was obtained, and officers reviewed surveillance video of the hotel. They determined the suspect and his companion left the room prior to officers arriving, Utecht noted.
The search of the room helped investigators identify the suspect and speak with him by cellphone on April 4. He agreed to meet with the police at the hotel, where detectives met him and took him into custody on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, Utecht said.
Associate arrested
A 34-year-old Eagan woman arrested in the underground garage of a Bloomington apartment building might have been better off steering clear of her male companion, who has an ongoing issue with his ex-girlfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10600 block of Hampshire Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. April 2 for a report of a domestic dispute. Officers at the apartment complex spoke with the woman who lives there. She said her ex-boyfriend had keys to her vehicle and was in the underground garage where it was parked, and had threatened to steal it. The woman also noted her ex-boyfriend had a female companion with him, Utecht said.
Officers entered the garage and did not find the man, but they found the 34-year-old Eagan woman inside. They detained and identified the woman, who the resident confirmed was the woman that was with her ex-boyfriend. In addition to being an accomplice in the attempted theft of the vehicle, the suspect had an outstanding warrant. A search of the woman following her arrest turned up suspected narcotics, according to Utecht.
Although the Eagan woman was arrested, the ex-boyfriend was not located, Utecht noted.
Angry ex-girlfriend
A 54-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault, accused of threatening her ex-boyfriend with a handgun.
The ex-boyfriend, a 56-year-old Anoka man, called the police from the parking lot of Cub Foods, 10520 France Ave., at approximately 11:30 a.m. April 2. Officers met with the man in the parking lot, where he explained he had driven to his ex-girlfriend’s residence on the 10800 block of Upton Avenue to retrieve his possessions. After having dated for a few years, they were no longer a couple, Utecht said.
The man said that when he arrived at the residence, the suspect was still asleep. She was upset that he woke her up and started yelling at him. They then began arguing about his possessions, and she eventually retrieved a concealed handgun. She turned on its laser sight, pointed it at the man’s face and told him to get out of the house. He responded by swatting the gun away from his face, Utecht explained.
He retrieved his items and exited the residence. As he drove away, he called 911 and drove to Cub Foods, Utecht noted.
Officers went to the residence and called the suspect’s cellphone. The woman exited her residence and was arrested without incident, Utecht said. A search warrant for her home turned up the handgun the victim described, he added.
Unexpected surprise
A 30-year-old man with no permanent address wasn’t the focus of loss prevention officers at the Bloomington Walmart, but his poor timing and suspicious activity shifted their focus.
Police officers were dispatched to Walmart at approximately 2 p.m. April 3 in response to the suspect’s attempt to shoplift store merchandise. Loss prevention personnel were initially watching another customer when they noticed the 30-year-old man concealing merchandise. There was no indication the two men knew each other, Utecht noted.
When the 30-year-old man attempted to leave the store without paying for his concealed merchandise, he was confronted by a police officer and loss prevention personnel. He initially tried to run when confronted outside the store, but was grabbed and arrested by the police officer before he could flee the scene, Utecht said.
The suspect acknowledged having narcotics in his possession, and following his arrest suspected methamphetamine, needles, 11 credit cards that were not in his name and a bullet were found in his possession, according to Utecht.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, narcotics possession, fleeing a police officer on foot, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possessing credit cards that were not in his name and trespassing.
