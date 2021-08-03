Kennedy grad turns passion into professional success
Growing up in Bloomington, professional angler Seth Feider spent a lot of time wetting a line in Penn Lake, Normandale Lake or Bush Lake looking for fish to land.
“If there is water in Bloomington, we’d fish it,” the 2003 Kennedy graduate said last week after being named the Bassmasters Angler of the Year. He won the season-long points race on the Bassmaster Elite Series Tour, securing the title during the second day of the final tour on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Champlain in New York.
He was 13th in St. Lawrence and was fourth on Lake Champlain, which he admits is a favorite body of water to fish because of how similar it is to Minnesota.
In nine events on the 2021 schedule, Feider earned three top-10s and 13th or better in 6-of-9 events. He wasn’t lower than 29th in the standings.
“Looking back I felt it was meant to be,” Feider said about his consistent success, all season starting in Florida Feb. 11-14 at the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. John’s River. He was third with a bag weighing 69 pounds, 6 ounces. “It was nothing I could ever repeat. It was just a lot of good decisions, getting the right bites when I needed them and it isn’t anything I could duplicate. I don’t know how else to describe it.”
Feider added a pair of sixth-place finishes in Texas in April including the Sabine River in Orange, Texas for the Dovetail Games Bassmaster Elite. He reeled in a bag of 39-6, while the winning bag weighed 43-15, garnering a $100,000 prize. A week later he bagged 86-11 at the Guaranteed Rate Bassmasters Elite at Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas April 22-25. The winning weight was 112-5.
Rapala USA is the title sponsor, but far from the only company supporting Feider to do things like drive 20-plus-hours to fish in New York. He is supported by Daiwa, Bass Cat Boats, BioSpawn, Boomers Tackle, Outkast Tackle, VMC, Sufix, Storm Lure, T-H Marine, Amphibia, MinnKota, Humminbird, Woo! Tungsten, Simms, Lure Lock and Mercury.
Penn Lake success
Feider, the son of Pete and Anne Feider, traces his dream of being a professional angler back to watching Bassmasters on TNN on Saturday and Sunday mornings when he was about 10-years-old.
“My dad had me out hunting and fishing with him,” Feider said. “He’s more hunting but we’d catch crappies or walleyes for dinner – nothing like hardcore tournament fishing – but once I saw Bassmasters on TV, that was an eye-opening moment for me to realize you could do that for a living. It was pipedream stuff. I never thought it would become a reality but those guys were my Joe Montana. I wanted to be like Denny Brauer.”
Feider entered his first tournament at age 17 which was in the Silverado Pro-Am. He garnered a spot as a junior angler after winning an essay contest.
“That was my first taste of tournament fishing and it was over after that,” he said. “I was going to do everything I could do to make it work but it isn’t livable until you get out of the state but I’m still obsessed with it.”
Starting out
“By the time I was 14, I was so obsessed with fishing. We’d just walk the banks of the local lakes and the Minnesota River. We would pull carp out of Penn Lake and didn’t care what it was we were all just so jacked. It was all about finding the fish. I remember during the summer buddies would ride our bikes over to Bush Lake every day.”
Feider, who turned pro in 2015 and lives in New Market with his wife, Dayton, and two young kids, says Lake Minnetonka is a special place for him because of the amount of time he’s spent on the water both in competitions and for fun. “We have a lot of really good lakes around Minnesota, they might not have tournaments on them but they are better.”
Now 89 tournaments into his pro career, Feider has finished in the money in 68 tournaments amassing nearly $890,000 in career earnings with 52 top-30 finishes, 38 top-20 finishes, 19 top-10 finishes, two third-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and three first-place finishes.
He was 14th overall in 2017, fifth in 2019, and was 12th on the tour in 2020.
His first tournament win as a pro came on the North Star 4 event on Lake Minnetonka in Sept. 2006. He won $3,766 for hauling in a bag weighing 17-2.
Fast forward to Sept. 2016 and Feider shocked the top pros by winning the 2016 Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship stop at Mille Lacs with a bag of 76-5 during his second year on the pro tour. Second place went to Brent Ehrler with a weight of 69-13 and Dave Lefebre with a 67-12 to place third. Feider earned $12,500.
“That really kicked my career off,” Feider said. “I hadn’t done much to speak of and winning that tournament got the ball rolling.”
The Mille Lacs stop on the tour was a first, but Feider was already quite familiar with it from fishing it over the years, giving him an advantage over the more seasoned pros. “I had a massive home-field advantage and it paid off,” he said, although the edge was short-lived as he didn’t do so well the next season. “Those guys had it figured out by the second year.”
Speaking of figuring out where the fish are on unfamiliar bodies of water, help with the latest technology in the boat goes a long way to leveling the playing field for everyone. “The mapping and sonar are massive and if you take that away, there is no chance we would find the fish in these two-day tournaments,” he said. “It’s shortened the learning curve.”
Feider plans to stick around home for the rest of the summer and fall, making up for missed time with his young family before restarting the process again in January to prepare for the spring start to the season.
He will compete in a couple of local tournaments to keep his edge and continue to find big fish. He’s also an avid duck hunter when the seasons change.
He’ll prepare the gear and boat for the next season in early February to make sure the new boat and tackle are in the right spot and rigging is right on the boat before heading to Texas or Florida, typically driving through winter storms to make his final destination.
“I’ll go down there a week before to knock the rust off after not fishing for three months,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.