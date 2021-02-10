Multi-state entrant Sydney Burns headlines Holy Angels’ efforts on the slopes
One of the more socially-distance-friendly sports to participate in this winter has to be Alpine skiing.
Individuals traverse the slope following a predetermined course to see who has the fastest combined time from two runs.
For Holy Angels coach Mike Frommelt, this season has been unusual for several reasons, including the surge in interest, particularly among middle school-aged skiers in grades 7-8 joining the program as students at Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Richfield.
The Stars are enjoying a program 29-skiers strong, more than 10 skiers ahead of what the coach has in a typical season.
Captains include two-time state entrant and senior Sydney Burns, Gretchen Steininger, Harry Mellas and Nick Rukavina.
Two races into the Independent Metro Athletic Conference finds the Holy Angels girls program leading the point standings while the boys sit in fifth place.
All conference races this season are at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville and training is at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Wednesday is reserved for racing, with one of the changes this season being smaller groups racing at one time. Three teams compete with one race at 3 p.m. and a second race at 5:30 p.m. On the hill, each team is divided into two pods made up of five racers.
Frommelt said the new schedule is nice because it shortens the length of a meet from more than two hours to one hour.
Burns is third in the individual standings with 197 points to pace the girls while Plessner is in a four-way tie for sixth place, four points back of Burns with 193 points. Classmate Gretchen Steininger is tied for ninth place with 189 points.
Eighth-grader Maggie King is 18th, freshman Drew Elizabeth Abbs is 21st, eighth-graders Lanie Capitani and Carlie Jackson are 29th and 30th places, respectively and seventh-grader Grace Ott is 44th.
Rukavina leads the team with 184 individual points, followed by Finnegan Zellmer with 178 points, Mellas with 176 points, Alex Hardcopf with 175 points and Finnegan Turner with 169 points.
Rukavina was eighth in the opener (51.06 seconds) and 10th in the second race (51.81). Mellas was fifth in the opener (49.98) and 21st in the second race (64.9). Hardcopf was 12th then 15th.
The team has been together on the slopes for practice since Jan. 11, training remotely a couple of times a week in December to be ready to go once they could practice and race.
They were ready for the Jan. 4 start date but the school pushed it back a week to allow families to quarantine a little bit more after the holiday season.
“It feels like we’re all back into it and on top of it, even with the new team members,” Frommelt said. “Everyone was anxious to participate in sports again.”
As a result of the uncertainty and delayed start to the season, he’s noticed a deeper focus among those on the course for training and races. “I’ve seen more concentration and more dedication to not ski-out [of the course],” Frommelt said. “I’m not sure what it has to do with COVID but to be finally doing this and they want to make sure it counts. The theme is to make this year successful. It’s been so positive.”
Burns is the top performer for the girls with Pleissner making a strong case in the No. 2 spot after being the third or fourth Stars skier over the years. Frommelt attributes her improved technique and being a senior for helping her rise near the top of the group. “She’s been a heck of a surprise,” he said.
Rukavina has risen to a similar level with the boys going from a fourth-fifth spot on the roster to competing for the top spot with Mellas.
“I really think it’s two things – the benefits of training and maturity as seniors,” he said. “This is their last year so the maturity also comes from how they go about their racing.”
Joining Frommelt as an assistant coach is former Stars skier Austin Burns, the older brother of Sydney Burns.
