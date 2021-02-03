Bloomington Alpine skiing kicked off the 2020-21 season with a Metro West Conference meet at Afton Alps Jan. 27.
Both teams (boys and girls) placed second behind champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s with Chanhassen finishing third in the points-based system.
Junior Katie Harmon led the girls squad with a fourth-place overall in a two-run combined time of one minute, 13.26 seconds and classmate Annie Flis was sixth in 1:15.15.
The boys had four skiers within the top 10 times led by junior Nico Rouland who was third in 1:02.84, senior Cody Larson was fourth in 1:04.25, senior Gavin Grey was sixth in 1:05.02 and freshman Johann Keinath was 10th in 1:08.32.
A familiar face to the program returned this season to coach in 2017 graduate Kari Garnett. She is joined by high school classmate Kyle Schneider as an assistant coach. The two skied six seasons for Bloomington, beginning in seventh grade and continuing through 12th grade and beyond (on the USSA and FIS youth-skiing circuit).
“We are both very excited to be back in the racing environment, taking on the new role as coaches,” Garnett said as practices began earlier in January. Garnett tore her ACL during her senior season and went on to ski at St. Olaf for one year. A psychology and Norwegian major at St. Olaf, she has one class to complete her degrees. According to her biography on the team website, “She will be integrating her role as head coach in an independent study about the psychology of leadership and coaching.”
Captains this season include Frey, Larson, Harmon, and seniors Mya Buerck and Hannah Trecker.
The team has several experienced racers back including Fils, Rouland, junior Ben Losee, sophomores Mason Gliege, Allison Mulcahy and Torii Overas and freshmen Gay Marotz, Ella Wald and Lauren Henderson.
Newcomers include sophomore Scarlet Rundle, freshmen Keinath, Carter Bain and seventh-graders Emma Scattergood and Ava Lawler.
Bloomington will compete in conference meets at Buck Hill Feb. 8 and Feb. 19 (4:30-7 p.m.) and March 2 at Afton Alps (3-4:30 p.m.).
