Voters in Edina and Bloomington chose Democrat Alice Mann to represent Minnesota’s Senate District 50 in the Nov. 8 election.
Mann received 63.4% of the vote, or 28,575 votes, while her Republican opponent, Doug Fulton, received 36.5%, or 16,457 votes. Write-in votes totaled 23.
“[It’s] very exciting that we got the majority in the House and the Senate,” Mann said. “I hope we can get some great things done.”
Mann said she believes Democrats fared well in this year’s election because of recent major events in the country, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“People responded to having women’s rights taken away … and I think that people responded to the threat [on] our democracy,” Mann said. “I think that inspired a lot of people to get more involved and to turn out to vote.”
Mann’s initial plans for her term include working to expand paid parental leave and MinnesotaCare, a health care program for low-income Minnesotans that covers doctor visits, prescriptions and hospital stays, among other services, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services website.
“It’s a very important issue … being one of the handfuls of countries in the entire world who does not provide people the chance to be at home with a newborn or take care of an elderly family member. … We need to fix that because this is part of the human experience,” Mann said.
According to Mann, after the overturning of Roe v. Wade Minnesota clinics saw an increase in out-of-state patients, including patients from Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa.
“It was shocking and it was immediate,” Mann said.
Mann promised to prioritize protecting women’s rights, ensuring hospitals and clinics receiving more out-of-state patients are adequately prepared to care for them. “We need to make sure that our systems are going to be ready for that,” she said.
Mann said she will also focus on passing gun legislation, red-flag laws and background checks.
Mann was a Minnesota State Representative from 2018 to 2020 and said she was running for office because she was “sickened by stories of people having to choose between rent or groceries and basic medical care.” She said she wants to focus her efforts on ensuring that health care is considered a human right, providing high-quality education and protecting women’s rights.
With the state Legislature’s budget surplus, Mann said she would fund a special education cross-subsidy to allow public schools to use their revenue for other things they need. She stated she would also allocate money for Minnesotans who are struggling financially.
Mann has an MD from Meharry Medical College and an MPH from John Hopkins University and Bloomberg School of Public Health. She currently works as an emergency room physician at Northfield Hospital and as the medical director of Wayside Recovery Center.
Her opponent, Doug Fulton, has a BA in political science and government from Dartmouth College and has served on the Minnesota State Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for six years.
Fulton’s campaign focused on lowering the cost of living for families, supporting law enforcement and “keeping politics out of the classroom,” according to his statements published in the Sun Current Voters Guide.
