When it came time to open the doors at Bloomington’s first taproom, the customers poured in.
Nine Mile Brewing opened its doors Feb. 11. With more than 50 people waiting outside the entrance for the 2 p.m. opening, the taproom’s occupancy more than doubled within its first hour of business, seemingly quenching a longtime thirst in the city.
All the while, owner Bob Countryman navigated the Nine Mile taproom, serving as its errand boy one minute and goodwill ambassador the next.
As president and CEO of the taproom, Countryman is the boots on the taproom floor member of Nine Mile’s ownership. The 10-owner operation is composed primarily of Bloomington residents of varying backgrounds, with Countryman serving as the catalyst for the startup.
Located seconds from Interstate 35W, Nine Mile Brewing boasts graduates of both Bloomington high schools, and is about as centrally located as a taproom can be. In the increasingly global world of brewing, “this is going to be a Bloomington taproom,” Countryman said.
Slow brewing
Named after the creek that meanders through the city, Bloomington’s first brewery and taproom is the result of a slow evolution. It has been a decade since the state granted breweries the right to serve their product in on-site taprooms, but the beer has been slow to flow in Bloomington.
As taprooms sprouted in heavily industrial districts of Minneapolis, and suburbs in every direction, the city’s charter didn’t have provisions for on-site brewery sales. Countryman was among many who asked why Bloomington didn’t have a taproom to call its own, and learned why following an inquiry of City Hall in 2018, he explained.
Countryman supported the referendum needed to amend the city’s charter, attending and participating in city meetings as necessary, and supported the push to permit taprooms. Residents in November 2019 voted better than 3-1 in favor of the charter amendment, he recalled.
The Bloomington City Council still needed to define where breweries could operate, and what would be required of them. In the meantime, Countryman found himself transitioning from advocate to potential owner, in part because state law does not permit owners to operate more than one brewery. Franchising a popular brewery from Minneapolis was not an option for Bloomington, he explained.
With local investors – many friends and family – interested in helping to launch Bloomington’s first local brew, the foundation of Nine Mile Brewing came together. With no simple template to follow for building a brewery, Countryman – a one-time home brewer – had a chance encounter with a future brewery partner, Ilan Klages-Mundt.
Klages-Mundt was a co-founder of Insight Brewing in Minneapolis, and was no longer in the beer business. He was interested in joining Countryman in the Bloomington endeavor, and lent his expertise to building Nine Mile Brewing from scratch, according to Countryman.
Nine Mile’s industrial setting provides 420 parking spots, and there’s not significant competition for that parking, as the brewery is not surrounded by office suites. The northeast corner of the complex provided windows on three sides of the building and space for an outdoor patio to be opened later this year.
The initial floorplan was to be smaller than what Nine Mile ended up with, but the option to add adjoining space and create a secondary seating area that will double as event space made sense to the owners, Countryman said.
The building has a capacity of more than 400, with space for more than 200 patrons in the main seating area and seating for up to 125 in the secondary space. Nine Mile will be available for special events and may feature live music in the future, Countryman noted.
The main seating area has several distinct features. There are several tables and benches from the former Lyn 65 in Richfield, purchased at auction when the restaurant closed less than a year ago.
But that’s not the only restaurant with a presence in the taproom. Andy’s Tap, a longtime local haunt that closed in 2007, is also remembered at the taproom. The restaurant is long gone, but one of the booths survived, and a friend of the taproom manager had it, Countryman explained. And now Nine Mile Brewing has it.
And then there’s the former church pew, repurposed and custom fitted into a nook that will soon be joined by reclaimed wood tables. A gas fireplace with couches and game tables with built-in Scrabble and checker boards invite visitors to stick around. And like other taprooms, board games are available to pass the time.
The taproom’s reclaimed wood and tile accents are all new to the space, as is the 10-barrel system that produces the Nine Mile beers.
That’s important information to the beer geeks. For those less interested in the technical aspects, Nine Mile can have six beers fermenting at any one time, and has taps to accommodate up to 20 different products, Countryman explained.
The beer
Nine Mile opened with six beers on tap, and brewers who made names for themselves in Minneapolis.
Head brewer John Leingang has worked for Dangerous Man, where he worked his way up to head brewer, having been with the brewery since its inception, while assistant brewer Riley Yawn-White began his career at Lakes and Legends.
Nine Mile will feature a wide variety of beers, sourcing hops, yeast and grains locally and from far away, as necessary, to brew experimental products that will be a regular part of the taproom mix, according to Countryman.
The goal is to develop a handful of flagship brews, as the taproom can feature 20 beers on tap at any one time. The inaugural product line includes Current Obsession, a New England-style IPA, and Schifdtbier, which is the house lager, Countryman noted.
Nine Mile’s slow growth may limit how much product is available for carryout via growlers and the increasingly popular crowlers, which are smaller take-home cans of brewery beer. The taproom will not be filling growlers on demand, as their availability will be limited by supply and demand for product in the taproom. Beers will become available through other local bars and restaurants, but retail sales are not planned.
Beyond the beer production, the taproom will eventually include a kitchen. It was not a primary focus of opening the brewery, and how the kitchen will operate has yet to be determined.
In the interim, Nine Mile Brewing welcomes patrons to bring their own food or order delivery from area restaurants. The brewery will also work to meet the city’s requirements for hosting food trucks in the absence of a kitchen, Countryman noted.
The brewery has four full-time and 20 part-time employees. It is open 2-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 9555 James Avenue, west of I-35W and north of Bloomington Civic Plaza. Leashed dogs are welcome in the taproom. Information about the brewery is available online at 9milebrewing.com.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.