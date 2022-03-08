The past two year at Bridging have been bumpier than a trip down a ski hill on a mattress.
The Bloomington-based nonprofit organization provides household furnishings and home goods to families in need, and has been doing so for more than three decades.
Bridging was impacted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, much like for-profit businesses and restaurants across Bloomington. The organization’s annual Bedrace for Bridging fundraiser, where costumed teams race down the ski hill on a mattress at Buck Hill in Burnsville, was canceled two days prior to the races in 2020 due to the pandemic concerns, according to Diana Dalsin, the organization’s community relations manager.
The late cancellation of the bed races was the just the beginning. With statewide shutdowns of non-essential businesses to follow, Bridging likewise stopped welcoming families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty to its warehouses in Bloomington and Roseville. Bridging was providing 100 households per week with furnishings when its work came to a halt, Dalsin said.
The immediate challenges that faced Bridging were how to safely distribute home furnishing when its work resumed, and how to accommodate the influx of donations that came in the weeks following the statewide shutdown, Dalsin recalled.
One of the early concerns regarding the pandemic was preventing transmission of the virus through contact in its warehouses. The solution was to create a virtual shopping experience for clients, removing them from the warehouse setting and minimizing their contact with Bridging’s staff and volunteers.
When Bridging resumed its mission in early May, it did so at a reduced volume. Initially the organization provided its services to 35% of its typical client volume, but by the end of 2020 Bridging was up to 80% of its normal service level. And the organization returned to full service levels in 2021, Dalsin noted.
The pandemic shutdown gave Bridging the opportunity to develop a system that had already been under consideration. Virtual shopping wasn’t intended to replace the in-person experience, but clients typically wait four weeks for an appointment, and if they have to cancel their appointment due to child care, transportation or other issues at the last minute, it means waiting another four weeks for a new appointment. The virtual shopping platform provides an option for clients facing barriers or unexpected obstacles, Dalsin explained.
“COVID gave us an opportunity to figure that out and really improve our systems,” she said.
Instituting a contact-free alternative for appointments was a short-term obstacle for Bridging. Inventory management has proven to be an ongoing challenge for the organization.
The pandemic initially turned out to be an unexpected windfall for Bridging. With many people working remotely, and entertainment options limited, people turned their attention to home improvement and spring cleaning, and the reopening of the warehouses in May brought many donations at a time when the organization was distributing furnishing at a reduced rate, Dalsin explained.
The warehouses couldn’t hold all of the donations, which necessitated storing the excess donations in semitrailers parked in Eagan. At its peak, the organization had about 20 trailers of donations waiting for distribution. Some people thought the organization would never distribute it all, but Bridging was determined to hold onto it. “We know there’s people who need it,” Dalsin said.
That overstock only represented about two weeks of typical inventory that cycles through the warehouses, she noted.
As the pandemic approaches the two-year mark, the tables have turned. Actually, the tables are harder to come by.
Bridging’s surplus was whittled away as of last summer, and by Labor Day there was a shortage of furnishings in the warehouses. Donations usually decrease over the winter, but it was unusual to see such a slowdown begin in September, according to Dalsin.
The supply chain shortage that has delayed the delivery of new home furnishings by weeks or months is having a ripple effect at Bridging. “If the new one doesn’t come in, the old one doesn’t come to us,” she said.
As Bridging prepares for the return of its bed races at Buck Hill this weekend, the organization is struggling to maintain its inventory, the majority of which comes from household donations. Mattress and box spring sets in varying sizes, upholstered furniture, particularly sofas and loveseats, lamps, coffee tables, nightstands, small book shelves and end tables are among the greatest needs presently.
Donations may be made directly at the warehouse during operating hours, and a fee-based pickup service is available as well, Dalsin noted.
Bed races
After a late cancellation in 2020 and a virtual event in 2021, teams will make their return to Buck Hill 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Teams meeting the minimum fundraising goal will be invited to race, with prizes awarded for teams with the best costumes, fastest race times and highest fundraising totals.
The races will include live music and bonfires for spectators, and all donations collected on behalf of the bed races, which began in 1998, benefit Bridging.
Information about the bed races is available online at tinyurl.com/bedrace22. Information about donating to Bridging is available at bridging.org/give-stuff.
