For all the customers bemoaning the impending loss of David Fong’s, their sadness likely doesn’t reach the level of a Bloomington woman who knows the menu better than they do.
When the doors close for the final time next week, Char Moll will miss the kung bo chicken, and not just because it’s her favorite dish at Bloomington’s longtime Chinese restaurant.
Moll, 85, has spent more than half of her life working at David Fong’s. She’ll be there when the restaurant serves its final meals on Aug. 31, and not as a guest of honor. She’ll be working during that final night, doing the same job she was hired for more than 50 years ago, serving the restaurant’s customers.
As it turns out, closing the restaurant is the only way to convince Moll to retire.
Paying the bills
When Moll went to work at David Fong’s in June 1972, it was very much out of necessity. She was recently divorced and had six children. As much as her children may have needed her around their house, she needed an income for her family, and had heard that David Fong’s was hiring, she recalled last week.
Having spent years raising her children, after getting married right out of high school, Moll didn’t have much of a resume to fall back upon. She had worked as a carhop once upon a time, but that wasn’t going to help her at David Fong’s. Nonetheless, she was hired on the spot and started serving the next day, without any training or menu knowledge, she said.
As awkward as those first days were, Moll stuck with it, and appreciated the opportunity. As a union house, her employment came with benefits, including medical and dental insurance. And for years Moll served as a union steward, she noted.
“I wasn’t getting rich, but I was paying the bills,” she recalled.
As valuable as the job was, Moll had a lot of fun, too, making memories with her co-workers of decades past, she added.
One of those co-workers was a 14-year-old boy, who began working in the kitchen of his father’s restaurant that same year Moll was hired. Little did she know that he’d eventually become its owner, or that they’d be together in that same restaurant 50 years later, serving its final meals.
Owner Ed Fong, 64, has been running the restaurant founded by his parents for about 40 years. Having grown up in the family business – he was 2 months old when his parents opened their original location blocks south on Lyndale Avenue – he was doing odd jobs around the restaurant long before he received his first paycheck.
His 50th anniversary may not have been a big deal to him or his family, but Moll’s 50th anniversary in June was definitely a big deal. David and Helen Fong joined their family and Moll’s family for a celebratory dinner, she said.
Ed thought maybe, just maybe, hitting the magical 50-year mark would prompt Moll to retire at 85, perhaps even at that celebratory dinner with both families. But it didn’t happen.
Within weeks, Ed was preparing to announce his own retirement, and the closure of the family restaurant. He wanted his employees to know before it was announced to the public, and he asked everyone to attend a special meeting on a weekday afternoon. Moll wasn’t working that day, and planned to be there, but she forgot about it.
She needed to hear it firsthand, so at the conclusion of the meeting, Ed went to Moll’s Bloomington home. Upon telling her the news, he could see disappointment in her eyes at the thought of her job going away. She was certainly surprised by the announcement, Ed recalled.
Perhaps the shock of the news kept Moll from realizing the opportunity it was presenting her with, so Ed spelled it out for her. “I’d like you to retire with me,” he said.
Once the shock of the announcement subsided, Moll agreed to retire, as well, Ed noted.
Moll has always been a hard worker, and her longevity with the restaurant says a lot about it and her co-workers, according to Ed. Most companies can’t say they’ve had an employee stay as long as Moll has, he said.
“It has been a pleasure having her for 50 years.”
Moll never remarried, but she is looking forward to more road trips with her “sweetie” Jerry. Fall getaways in northern Minnesota and a Thanksgiving trip to Park Rapids, as well as a timeshare escape to Sanibel Island, Florida, are regular destinations on their calendar. And Moll expects to add other regional destinations to her retirement itinerary, she noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.