A member of the 2022 inductee class, Jenna Smith helped bring Bloomington a basketball state championship in 2005 

Jenna Smith was inducted into the Bloomington Kennedy High School Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of the Sept. 16 football game at Bloomington Stadium.

Jenna Smith
Jenna Smith, a 2006 Kennedy grad, was inducted into the Kennedy High School Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

