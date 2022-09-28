A member of the 2022 inductee class, Jenna Smith helped bring Bloomington a basketball state championship in 2005
Jenna Smith was inducted into the Bloomington Kennedy High School Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of the Sept. 16 football game at Bloomington Stadium.
One of the all-time great basketball players to come out of Kennedy, Smith, a proud 2006 Kennedy grad, was part of two state basketball tournament teams, including the 2005 state champions in Class 4A before being named Ms. Basketball in 2006. She helped the team return to the state finals.
Being among the Kennedy Eagles during the football game, along with friends and family, brought back a flood of emotions.
“I loved it, winning the state title and everything, that was family, my coaches are here and everything, some of them Facetime because they live out of state but this is such an honor,” said Smith, who was inducted into the University of Illinois Hall of Fame in 2020. Smith never thought about a hall of fame, especially while playing in high school. “I did what I could for this program and the high school. It is such an honor and I’m so happy we did what we did for the community.”
She remembers the willingness of the administration to help the students embrace success by ordering a student bus, adding to the buzz at the arena during the state tournament.
“It gave us a boost and more energy to fight hard for this because they are doing whatever it takes to be there, from the fan bus or taking the light rail, parents were coming and they really wanted it, just like us.”
Smith rarely has an opportunity to return to Bloomington, given her hectic basketball schedule, but when she does, “it just feels like home,” she said. “I don’t like being cold but this is home and we pick up right where we left off, it’s the best feeling.”
Over the years, she’s picked up a sense the Minnesota Nice mantra is real, after living in other parts of the globe.
“It’s nice to be welcomed and appreciated, even when I go into restaurants or gas stations people say ‘Jenna, how are you?’” After making the connection the memories come flooding back.
Launching pad to success
Smith, 34, went on to an amazing college and professional career in the sport which not only helped her land on the all-time list for the Illini but was drafted into the WNBA by the Washington Mystics in the second round of the 2010 draft.
Under scholarship at the University of Illinois, Smith, a 6-foot-4 center, set several all-time program highs, including scoring, rebounds, blocks, double-doubles and games played. She is one of four Big Ten players with over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.
Smith continued to play professionally through the 2020 season in France, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, Greece and Poland. Most recently, she was playing in Mexico and is trying to decide whether to continue to play professionally or retire.
She averaged 9.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over 31.5 minutes on the floor in four games in May for Halcones de Xalapa.
Last winter she split her time between Tel Aviv of the Israel-D1 league and AEL in the Cyprus-Division A league, playing in 15 games between October 2021 and April 2022. She averaged 8.4 points with 11.4 rebounds in eight games for Tel Aviv while averaging a double-double for AEL at 10 points and 14 rebounds per game.
She also played with the Indiana Fever before moving abroad to play for B.C. Habikaa in Israel where she averaged a double-double including 19.8 points per game. She ranked fourth in rebounding and sixth in scoring.
Smith moved into a coaching role as an assistant for the women’s basketball program at Indiana State in Terre Haute, Indiana in 2016-17.
When it comes to deciding on her future to play or retire, Smith says, “I’m 34. I want to see different aspects of life, have children, see my nephew and family more or eat something unhealthy,” she said after playing consecutive year-round basketball until she was 27. “By the time I had a break, I just wanted to sleep and eat some chips.”
