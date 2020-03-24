All sports and community activities are halted
Usually, the spring sports season means dealing with a lot of logistics for activity directors at area high schools as they cope with less-than-ideal outdoor conditions.
Scheduling, postponements, and cancellations are about as frequent as a March or April snowstorm.
With school and all activities postponed, for the time being, I checked in with some of the area ADs to reflect on the events over the last week.
Kennedy Activities Director Jon Anderson responded via email: “The last week has been a whirlwind. Ever since the NBA decided to suspend their season [March 11] the dominoes continued to fall. This has been the longest week of my career in education. It felt like plans were changing every hour [March 12] When the decision was finally made to put spring sports and activities on hold, it was not an easy decision to make.”
He added that professional athletes, for the most part, will be back for another season, as will current seniors in the NCAA. “For high school seniors, this is their last chance to play high school sports, perform with the show choir or play a part for one more time on the stage... My heart goes out to all of our students, coaches, and parents but especially our seniors.”
Anderson said the news of the suspended spring season was taken in stride by the students, coaches and parents. “They are obviously upset but they understand as well. None of them questioned any decisions. I have not received a single angry phone call or email. I am so proud of our students, coaches, parents and community for how they have responded.”
Jefferson Activities Director Chad Nyberg said the pace with how everything happened was incredible. “It was less than a week ago that Jefferson hosted the Section 3-3A boys basketball final. The highlight was watching the Richfield fans celebrate their victory and the low point was not knowing if they were going to be able to participate at state or not.”
Richfield Activities Director Dave Boie was on that Jefferson High School court for the final game.
“A very tough week for both students and adults [last week],” Boie said reflecting on the toughest week of his 25-year career in education. “Going from the high of a great section championship, watching so many of our student body and community celebrating together at Jefferson is one of my top memories of my 25 years at Richfield. Then the very next morning finding out we would not have a chance to compete at the state tournament was quite the swing in emotions.
“Certainly was even more difficult for our players, there were no words to express how crushed everyone was for them. As tough as [March 13] was for us, [March 16] just seemed to get worse as we started dealing with the shutdown for our school, spring sports and all of the uncertainty we are all dealing with.”
Boie expressed how proud he is to live and work in Richfield. “I work with such a caring group of teachers, coaches, support staff and administrators. As much as they were dealing with their own emotions, their first thought was to make sure our students were doing OK, that they were cared for in whatever ways we can. I cannot tell you how many adults in this community have reached out to ask if there is anything they can do to support us. Always amazing to me but never unappreciated.”
Youth sports update
Bloomington Athletic Association is offering a wait list for new registrations for the 2020 summer season without a financial obligation with opportunities in baseball, softball, traveling slowpitch softball, golf and track and field this coming summer. Once BAA is given the opportunity to start the season, those on the wait list will be moved to the registration list and are asked that the fee is paid within one week. Those already registered will receive a full refund if they season is canceled. Info: baaonline.org.
Bloomington United Soccer continues to evaluate the COVID-19 virus and will post updates to the spring and summer season on its website (bloomingtonunited.org).
Two new programs introduced this spring include Soccer Lites for players 3-5 years old and their parents. The child/parent program is scheduled for June 16, 18, 23, 25 in conjunction with Richfield Community Education. Sessions last 30 minutes and are scheduled in the afternoon at the Richfield STEM campus (7020 12th Ave. South) A coach will lead parents and players through activities to teach basic skills including dribbling, passing and shooting. Fee is $29 for four sessions. In addition to its Kickers program for PreK and kindergarten players, the club offers an in-house league for first-sixth graders and a new program United Youth Academy open to kids ages 6-8 years-old looking for more of a challenge with an eye toward playing competitive soccer in the future.
Magicians season canceled
The remainder of the NAHL junior hockey season was canceled as of March 17 after suspending play the previous days.
NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said in a press release that due to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of canceling all events with 50 or more people for eight weeks makes the reality of a modified playoff schedule impossible without dramatically disrupting the hockey calendar.
“All NAHL teams will move forward with their tryout camp schedule which is currently outside the CDC window,” Frankenfeld said.
In addition to the rest remainder of the season, the league suspended all 202 NAHL Combines, the Prep Invitational in Chicago in late March and the 18U Top Prospects Tournament in Blaine in May.
Season awards will be announced in the coming weeks and the 2020 NAHL Draft is scheduled to take place at nahl.com starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
