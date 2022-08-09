Mall of America patrons spill out of the east entrance Aug. 4 following the conclusion of a lockdown in response to shots fired inside the mall. The mall closed for the evening following the lockdown and reopened Aug. 5. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
The Bloomington Police Department announced the arrest of three accomplices and the names of two suspects in a Mall of America shooting that took place last week.
Police Chief Booker Hodges named Shamar Lark and Rashad May as suspects in the Aug. 4 shooting at the entrance of the mall’s Nike store, and urged them to turn themselves in. Nobody was injured as a result, but the mall went on lockdown and closed for the remainder of the day.
Following witness interviews and review of video surveillance it was determined that Lark and May were involved in a physical altercation with another group inside of the store. After leaving the store Lark and May returned to the store where Lark fired a handgun several times at males who were in the store, according to the police department’s Aug. 8 announcement.
Lark and May fled on foot and were later picked up by a Best Western shuttle bus driver determined to be Denesh Raghubir. Transportation of the two suspects out of the area was coordinated between Raghubir, hotel assistant manager Selena Raghubir and her boyfriend Delyanie Arnold. Arnold transported the males to a residential area in Bloomington, according to the police department.
The accomplices are all being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest, with a $75,000 bail, the announcement noted.
According to Hodges during a press conference following the shooting, a police officer was on the scene within 30 seconds of the shots being fired.
An officer working inside the mall heard the shots fired at approximately 4:15 p.m. Aug. 4. Evidence collected in the investigation showed that the shots were fired at the mall’s Nike store near the northwest corner of the second floor. Hodges said that evening that surveillance video showed that the shots appeared to have been fired in retaliation to a confrontation between two groups inside the store moments earlier.
“They decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life,” Hodges said last week. “They decided to fire multiple rounds into a store with people.”
Investigators searched the Best Western Hotel following the incident, believing the perpetrators had fled to the hotel across the street from Mall of America, but failed to locate either suspect, Hodges noted.
“Please turn yourself in,” Hodges added. “Should you choose not to, our officers, our partners, our detectives will not stop until we lock you up.
“We cannot continue to have this disregard for human life.”
The mall went on lockdown within seconds of the gunfire being confirmed, according to Dan Jasper, the mall’s vice president of communications.
Mall visitors and employees were directed to seek shelter through repeated announcements that the mall was on lockdown, which remained in effect until shortly after 6 p.m.
The mall closed for the evening following the lockdown, but resumed regular business the following morning, with an increased security and police presence, Jasper said.
Both Hodges and Jasper touted the mall’s security measures, saying they bring their children and grandchildren there regularly. Jasper noted that the mall has many security measures in place that visitors never see, and that reviews of its safety protocols are regularly considered.
Police and security officers responded to the shooting in a courageous manner, and train for such incidents regularly, according to Hodges. “If an individual decides that they have no regard for human life, I don’t know any defense to that,” he said.
