The Bloomington Police Department announced the arrest of three accomplices and the names of two suspects in a Mall of America shooting that took place last week.

MOA aug. 4
Buy Now

Mall of America patrons spill out of the east entrance Aug. 4 following the conclusion of a lockdown in response to shots fired inside the mall. The mall closed for the evening following the lockdown and reopened Aug. 5. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Police Chief Booker Hodges named Shamar Lark and Rashad May as suspects in the Aug. 4 shooting at the entrance of the mall’s Nike store, and urged them to turn themselves in. Nobody was injured as a result, but the mall went on lockdown and closed for the remainder of the day.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments