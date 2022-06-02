For the Bloomington Kennedy High School class of 2022, next week’s commencement ceremony should be very much like they imagined it when they walked the halls of their high school for the first time.
But so much between then and now didn’t follow the script.
Figensia Alcenat said those long days at home during the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and shifted students and teachers online, had their benefits. There weren’t day-to-day hallway interactions with classmates, but the flexibility of her schedule during the school day, coupled with being at home, meant she could step outside or go for a bicycle ride around her neighborhood on a nice day, she said.
But midday bike rides didn’t make up for the experiences that she was most jazzed about at Kennedy. As a member of Kennedy’s show choir and two a cappella groups, there were lost competitions. The thrill of the competition is sometimes coupled with out-of-state travel, and she missed out on about a year’s worth of those long bus rides and the memories associated with them, she explained.
Even when show choir rehearsals returned, they were initially held outdoors, and with the participants wearing masks, to ensure social distancing between the participants in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19, she noted.
Alcenat’s senior year competitions won’t be the last memories she creates on the stage, however, as she will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth and studying musical theater and English.
All the activities that didn’t happen in the first months of the pandemic had a ripple effect during the past two years, according to Hoang Nguyen. Beyond the cancellation of his tennis season during his sophomore year, students returned to the courts last spring, but the ongoing concerns of the pandemic meant returning to a smaller team than Kennedy had prior to the cancellation of spring 2020 sports, he explained.
And when students returned to their classrooms, there was a different feel to the daily grind. Some students have chosen online-oriented education, including post-secondary enrollment options courses, where they complete collegiate courses that earn credit toward their high school diploma, Nguyen noted.
The absence of some students this past year, and less participation in school traditions such as spirit week activities, has been noticeable, he added.
Nguyen, who has been a member of Kennedy’s student government and is enrolled in the district’s Dimensions Academy program, is heading to Stanford University this fall to study computer science.
Logan Dosan can cite his abbreviated hockey season and lost lacrosse season among the casualties of his high school years. And with that, there was the loss of day-to-day classroom memories while studying at home, he said.
The silver lining to losing those classroom memories is the memories Dosan made during his two-man classroom experience at home. Although most of his classmates were separated by computer screens while everyone was relegated to studying at home, Dosan was able to share his at-home experiences every day with one classmate: His twin brother.
And that change to the in-school experience since the pandemic began, which Nguyen spoke of, Dosan has noticed that, too. “There’s definitely an energy loss,” he said.
Dosan, who participated in five sports at Kennedy, is attending West Point Military Academy in New York after graduation.
There were losses and hardships since their sophomore year, and there are noticeable differences in the Kennedy hallways this spring – some students continue to wear face coverings, which are no longer required – but there is also an ordinary, routine feel to the final school days of the 2021-22 school year, a feeling akin to those from the start of the graduating class’s sophomore year, according to Elijah Danielson.
And that’s a welcome change to the evolving routine of the past two years. There were fewer students in the building a year ago, and protocols such as walking in one direction down hallways have been lifted, Danielson said. And for as much time as students spend trading messages and videos with their friends, not having to rely upon computers, tablets or cellphones throughout the school year is a welcome return to normalcy, he explained.
Alcenat agreed. “I was really grateful to be off the phone,” she said.
Danielson, a hockey player who joined his Kennedy classmates during their junior year, was a student in the Bloomington Career and College Academy program and plans to attend Hennepin Technical College to study fluid power engineering.
Kennedy’s commencement ceremony is 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S.
Admission tickets are required and have been distributed to participating students.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
