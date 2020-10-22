It’s a playground, without swings, slides or monkey bars.
Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge has created a nature play area near the Old Cedar Avenue bridge in Bloomington. Boulders, logs and sticks replace traditional playground structures, but creativity and imagination are welcome.
“We want to provide the space for families to get outside,” said Cortney Solum, the assistant visitor services manager for the wildlife refuge. “This is a playground that might look more like your backyard.”
Several areas within the play area represent either the wildlife or natural setting of the river valley. Sticks gathered in one area can be used to build a lean-to fort, while sticks in another area can be intertwined with sticks inserted into the ground to assemble an oversized eagle’s nest.
A log box features cut tree pieces that can be used to stack and assemble structures that represent animal homes, or test a child’s ability to stack and balance round “cookies.”
Giant boulders and logs are spread throughout the area for climbing and traversing.
Prairie grasses and flowers accent the area, which is intended to serve as a learning space for field trips, Solum said.
The concept was developed about five years ago, and was among many improvement plans the refuge has throughout the river valley. Final planning for the play area began in the spring 2019, and the refuge’s maintenance crews began building it last summer, according to Solum.
A large entrance sign by artist Christopher Harrison designates the play area. Next to the sign is a bright yellow Little Free Library. A pathway connects the stations within the play area, with signs explaining each station’s purpose, in English, Spanish and Somali, designed by University of Minnesota student artist Emma Laskowski.
The play area is part of the larger effort to create an urban interface near the restored Old Cedar Avenue bridge, Solum noted.
The project was developed and built by the wildlife refuge’s staff, and with the refuge’s equipment, and did not require outside consultation or assistance, she added.
Due to coronavirus pandemic precautions, the refuge held a virtual unveiling in conjunction with Urban National Wildlife Refuge Day on Sept. 29. The virtual unveiling showcases the play area’s features, and is available through the refuge’s website at tr.im/playarea.
Additional funding
Urban National Wildlife Refuge Day also brought good news to the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, as it received an additional $1 million to its annual funding for programs and services throughout the Minnesota River Valley.
The additional funding will be used to introduce new programs and amenities that are under consideration and development by the wildlife refuge, Solum said.
The wildlife refuge was created in 1976 and comprises more than 14,000 acres, spanning 70 miles along the Minnesota River from Bloomington to Henderson. The refuge remains open daily from sunrise to sunset, but its Bloomington visitor center remains closed due to the pandemic. Virtual programs are available through the refuge’s website, and trail condition updates continue to be provided, Solum noted.
Refuge information is available online at tr.im/mvrefuge.
