There are many holiday wish lists being checked off this time of year, and a Bloomington high school has made a list of its own.
The wish list is not intended to be a seasonal effort. It is intended to serve as an ongoing list of needs at Bloomington Jefferson High School for donors to refer to, according to the school’s principal.
School districts periodically receive donations, small and large. Some are cash donations, others are materials and equipment. Some are earmarked for specific needs and programs, others are intended to serve whatever need arises. They may come from individuals, organizations or corporations.
In some cases, donors reach out directly to a specific school, and Jefferson High School receives numerous donations throughout the year, according to Principal Jaysen Anderson. School budgets don’t always provide for every last item the faculty and staff of a school needs on a daily basis, and Anderson is attempting to keep a running list of those needs, which donors can review online when looking to meet a need within the high school, he explained.
The online list is intended to minimize the canvassing Anderson does of his staff when a donor asks for a specific need that can be addressed. Instead of polling the staff periodically to determine what is needed, the online list will eliminate the redundancy, he said.
Schools often have lists associated with needs beyond the school budget, and those lists are typically found at elementary schools, and at the start of a school year. It’s unusual to see such a list for a high school, but his building has needs, too, and the school receives donations on a regular basis, he noted. Maintaining a list is intended to provide a service to those who already seek out his school as a benefactor of their generosity, he said.
It’s not a holiday wish list, but the holiday season usually brings an increase in donations to the school, he added.
The Jefferson list is available online at tr.im/jhs-list.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.