Oliver Sharp, portraying drag queen Harrie Bradshaw, accepts a tip while singing to the audience gathered at Bloomington’s inaugural pride celebration Aug. 14 on the lawn of Bloomington Civic Plaza. The celebration of contributions by individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, queer or other gender identities, organized by the city, drew hundreds of spectators to the four-hour festival, as well as dozens of protesters. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

