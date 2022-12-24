A 19-year-old man was killed by gunfire inside the Nordstrom store at the Mall of America the evening of Dec. 23.

A Bloomington Police officer heard shots fired around 7:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a press conference the night of the shooting.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments