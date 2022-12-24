A 19-year-old man was killed by gunfire inside the Nordstrom store at the Mall of America the evening of Dec. 23.
A Bloomington Police officer heard shots fired around 7:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a press conference the night of the shooting.
“They performed life-saving measures, and those life saving measures were unsuccessful,” Hodges said.
Surveillance video shows a verbal altercation preceding physical fighting. “Fists started to fly, and then one person decided to pull out a gun and shoot somebody,” Hodges said.
The victim and his family are local, but not Bloomington residents, he added.
Following the shooting, which occurred near the store’s door, five to seven people ran out of the Nordstrom and into the parking lot, according to the police chief.
No one else was reported struck by the gunfire, but Hodges said an innocent bystander’s jacket was grazed by a bullet.
The mall went into lockdown following the shooting, with patrons advised to remain at their closest secure location, the mall announced at 8:31 p.m. The lifting of the lockdown was announced at 9:10 p.m., at which time the mall was closed for the rest of the night.
The Nordstrom would remain closed Dec. 24, Hodges said, but the mall would be open.
The Dec. 23 killing was the third shooting at Mall of America within the span of a year. A male was hospitalized with a gunshot to his leg following a shooting on New Year’s Eve, and no one was injured in a shooting that took place in August.
“The mall is continuously evaluating their security measures, and I know they're still looking at metal detectors and what will be best for a facility of this size and this type,” Hodges said.
The day of the most recent shooting, there were 16 police officers in the mall, he said. “Sixteen cops in the mall and they still decided to do this. I’m at a loss,” he lamented.
Hodges noted that he and Mayor Tim Busse met with the victim’s family prior to the press conference. “They’re in pain,” he said, “and rightfully so, for something that should not have happened.”
