BY MIKE HANKS
The Bloomington Charter Commission said no to a ballot question that would offer ranked-choice voting as an option for city elections, but the Bloomington City Council agreed to move ahead anyway.
The council voted 6-1 during its July 27 meeting to put the question to voters this November, asking if the city’s charter should be amended to allow city council elections to be decided using ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting allows voters to cast multiple votes in their order of candidate preference, and eliminates the candidate at the bottom of the tally if no single candidate has exceeded 50% of the total votes cast initially. Votes for candidates who are eliminated are reallocated to each voter’s second choice, if a second choice is made. The process continues until one candidate receives a majority of the remaining ballots.
The system is used in city elections for both Minneapolis and St. Paul, and a Bloomington group has been championing the system for more than a year for city elections, which are held during the off years from county, state and federal elections. Opponents have voiced opposition to ranked-choice voting in recent months as the council has considered asking the ballot question. Among the objections, the opposition has pointed to a declaration by the council in March – at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic – that council matters would be limited to those associated with essential city services.
Councilmember Jack Baloga, who voted against November’s ballot question, said his vote was not out of opposition to ranked-choice voting. His vote was strictly a matter of principle, he said, explaining that the council is breaking its promise to constituents to limit council action to necessary and statutory matters while the city is operating under pandemic restrictions.
Mayor Tim Busse disputed the intention of the council’s action in March and supported moving forward with the ballot question, explaining that the council has discussed a variety of significant matters since March, and noted that the council agreed unanimously in May to move forward with the ranked-choice voting consideration.
Questions over process
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman did not vote against the ballot question, but expressed similar concerns as Baloga. The issue predates the pandemic, but Lowman cited procedural and process blunders in voicing his concern about putting the question to a vote this fall, including a misunderstanding that public comment on the question would be taken prior to the council’s July 27 vote. The council’s deliberation followed a rejection by the city’s charter commission to forward ballot language for the council’s consideration, Lowman noted.
The process had created confusion, and that process reflects upon the integrity of the institution, Lowman explained. He questioned if the city’s process will taint the vote come November, prompting voters to vote against ranked-choice voting because of concerns about the integrity of the process. “Will we get a fair vote?” he asked.
“We need to do a better job of how we handle and how we move these things through that are controversial,” he said.
Lowman cited concerns expressed by those opposing the ballot question as a basis for the charter commission rejecting the ballot measure this year, noting specifically that anyone in opposition of ranked-choice voting will have little time to organize a campaign in a year where the inexpensive campaign strategy of door-knocking is compromised due to concerns about social distancing during the pandemic. Yes, the opposition has had reason to assume a ballot question would be forthcoming, but the specifics of the ballot question have been unknown, Lowman said.
Lowman was sympathetic to those who have pushed for the ballot question as well. He noted that this fall’s election should garner a high voter turnout as a result of the presidential election, and said it would be a travesty to postpone the question given the extensive effort made by those who have been advocating for the ballot question. Given the merit to looking at ranked-choice voting, he supported moving ahead with the ballot question and the next stages of the process.
Busse acknowledged incorrectly identifying the July 27 meeting as a public hearing on ranked-choice voting during a recent video update he provides on city business. He explained that public comments had been collected during hearings in front of both the council and Charter Commission.
Although the Charter Commission did not forward ballot language for the council to consider, the commission is advisory, and the council had agreed at its previous study session to move forward with the ballot question, Busse explained.
An imperfect improvement?
Councilmember Nathan Coulter did the bulk of the lobbying in favor of the ballot question.
“I am not in love with ranked-choice voting,” he said, suggesting that the declaration may surprise some people. “I don’t believe it’s the end all and be all,” he added.
Ranked-choice voting is not a perfect system, but the system the city uses now is far from perfect, according to Coulter.
He pointed to his election to an at-large council seat, an election that had a turnout of approximately 7% of eligible voters during the primary election, resulting in fewer than 3,700 votes being cast. During last year’s city council elections, the turnout was better, but still failed to eclipse 12%, he noted. “Are we really saying we shouldn’t try to do better than a primary where barely one in 10 voters even bothered to fill out a couple of bubbles on the ballot?”
Educating voters
Coulter said it is fair to question if this is the right time to ask the question, and argued that if voters can select presidential and congressional candidates during a pandemic, they can make a decision on the ballot question. He noted that the question is not new, or being rushed.
Given the issue was raised more than a year ago and the system has been used in Minneapolis for more than a decade, Bloomington voters have enough time to learn more about the system if they need it, as there were nearly 100 days remaining until November’s election as of last week, Coulter explained. “That is plenty of time for folks to make up their minds on a yes-or-no question,” he said.
Those who have been asking for ranked-choice voting to be considered for more than a year should not be penalized for their effort because opponents have not been as organized, according to Coulter. That would send the wrong message, as the city should encourage residents to be engaged and to work toward making the community better, he said.
While the effect of ranked-choice voting on local elections and campaigns is unknown, “I do think that is has the potential to make things better, and at the very least, I don’t have any reason to think it will make things worse,” he explained.
“Some folks seem to be arguing that we can’t trust voters to make up their own minds,” Coulter added. He doubted that a ballot question for ranked-choice voting will overwhelm, confuse or hornswoggle Bloomington residents. “I just don’t buy that,” he said.
Projected cost savings
Coulter questioned what it would cost the city to switch its elections to the ranked-choice voting system.
Assistant City Manager Kris Wilson said that the system would eliminate the need for a city council primary election. With council elections being the only election on the primary ballot during off years, it costs the city about $100,000 to conduct a primary election, she said.
The savings in 2021 would be diminished a bit, as Wilson estimated that the costs associated with education to assist voters casting their first ranked-choice ballot would be $15,000. It would cost approximately $1,500 to program the city’s ballot counters for ranked-choice ballots, and approximately $10,000 for one-time training of election judges, she explained. The savings for the first ranked-choice election would be about $75,000, she said.
The savings would occur only during off-year city elections, as there would continue to be primary elections during even-year elections with county, state and federal offices on the ballot, she noted.
Council members Jenna Carter and Patrick Martin both expressed a preference for asking the question during a presidential election year, when voter turnout is traditionally high. “The more people that we have weighing in on this question, the better,” Carter said.
The ranked-choice voting question will join two ballot questions this fall related to the city’s organized trash collection service. In both cases, the city may provide information about the ballot questions, but cannot advocate for or against the matters, Wilson noted.
Information about the city’s ranked-choice voting charter amendment is available online at tr.im/rcv20.
