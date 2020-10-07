By Mike Hanks
A suspicious group shopping at the Bloomington Walmart store did not appear to steal anything, but their shopping spree ended with a trip to jail for three of the four shoppers.
Police officers were dispatched to Walmart at approximately 10 p.m. Sept. 25 after the store’s loss prevention staff reported the quartet’s suspicious activity. The group was selecting merchandise quickly, and seemingly without any discretion, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
As the group continued to shop, the loss prevention staff reviewed parking lot surveillance video, and identified a vehicle that the group used to visit the store, which a police officer determined to be stolen, Bitney said.
One of the men in the group headed to the parking lot ahead of the others, entered the Toyota Camry and began to drive off. Officers watching the vehicle approached the suspect in squad cars as the 34-year-old Bloomington man prepared to drive away.
Officers instructed the suspect to turn off the vehicle, but instead he attempted to back out of a parking space and drive away. He struck a parked vehicle during his maneuvering before officers were able to block his vehicle with their squad cars, at which point he complied with their commands, and was arrested, Bitney explained.
Inside the store the remaining trio took its merchandise collection to a store register. Attempts to pay for the merchandise with multiple credit cards failed, but one of the men withdrew cash from an ATM, and the group paid for a portion of the merchandise they collected, Bitney noted.
As the man who handled the transaction began to exit the store, an officer approached him and questioned him about the multiple efforts to pay for the merchandise with a credit cards, and his connection to the man being detained in the parking lot.
As the 38-year-old Crystal man answered questions, the officer noticed he had drug paraphernalia sticking out of a pocket. When asked if he had narcotics in his possession, the man said it was likely, according to Bitney.
A search of the man turned up suspected methamphetamine, prompting his arrest, he added.
He was also found to be in possession of multiple identifications and credit cards, and had an outstanding warrant for check forgery.
The two women that were with him when he made the purchase, a 41-year-old Bloomington woman and a 22-year-old Minneapolis woman, continued to the Bloomington woman’s vehicle, parked next to the Toyota Camry, while the Crystal man was being questioned.
They were detained and questioned, and the Minneapolis woman gave consent to a search of her purse, which turned up suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, leading to her arrest. The Bloomington woman was not arrested, Bitney noted.
The Camry had been reported stolen the morning of Sept. 13, on the 10400 block of Dupont Road in Bloomington. The vehicle was being used to deliver newspapers and the driver left it idling while dropping off papers, Bitney explained.
Hotel robbery
A 39-year-old Phoenix man said he was doing a favor for a family friend when he was robbed at a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., at approximately 9 p.m. Sept. 26. The victim said that approximately an hour earlier he was with a woman whom he only knew by first name.
He explained that the woman was connected to a family member of his, and that she needed a place to wait while between rides. After she was dropped off at the hotel, the victim said he took the woman to his room, where she tripped the lock to keep the door from closing, Bitney said.
The victim left the door ajar, and approximately 20 minutes later two men entered and began to assault the victim, possibly with a tire iron. He fell to the floor when he was struck.
After the trio left and the man was able to compose himself, he discovered his wallet, containing nearly $2,000, his cellphone and the keys to his rental vehicle were missing. He looked out at the parking lot from his room and noticed that the rental vehicle was missing, Bitney explained.
The man had a small cut on his head, and was treated at the scene for his injury. He could only provide a vague description of the trio, according to Bitney.
No arrests had been made as of last week, but the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, Bitney noted.
Brother arrested
A fight between two brothers resulted in the older brother being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Second Avenue, where they met with the grandmother of the brothers. She reported that the brothers, 21 and 17 years old, had stopped fighting.
The 17-year-old brother said he had been talking on the telephone in his room when his brother came in and started talking. The victim said he told his brother to leave, but instead his brother punched him in the face. He then climbed on top of the victim and punched him several times before grabbing him around the throat, Bitney said.
The victim said he had trouble breathing but was eventually able to break his brother’s grasp, and went upstairs, where other family members were. The older brother was arrested after questioning, Bitney noted.
