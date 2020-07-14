Visitors to 50th & France will have a hard time forgetting about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement following the unveiling of an art installation in the high-profile shopping and dining district.
Edina High School’s Black Student Union and a group of young community artists are responsible for the “Seeds of Change” exhibit, which features a series of canvas-based works lining France Avenue in the heart of Edina’s downtown.
“Living in Edina, we have the privilege to be ignorant, to ignore what’s happening, because it doesn’t directly affect us on a day to day,” Rachel Adegbenro, former EHS Black Student Union president and a 2020 Edina grad, told the dozens of masked onlookers during a July 12 dedication ceremony.
The extent to which suburbanites support the cause of Black Lives Matter is not always clear, Adegbenro said. “But this right here, this is us showing that we support the movement,” she declared.
Adegbenro was momentarily overcome with emotion as she mentioned the names of black people who suffered fates similar to Floyd’s in a series of highly publicized tragedies: Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and Ahmaud Arbery.
“These are the names that I fight for,” Adegbenro said. “ … Because who knows who’s name will be next? It could be my brother, my cousin, someone I love.”
Edina Arts and Culture Commissioner Rebecca Sorenson, who organized the project, noted the leadership role that was filled by the EHS Black Student Union after Floyd’s killing. “In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the EHS Black Student Union has lit the path to help create a more inclusive Edina,” she said before the dedication ceremony.
That leadership, Sorenson noted, included organizing a protest march and a collection drive that sent much-needed food and supplies to south Minneapolis after unrest shook the area in response to Floyd’s death.
Mayor Jim Hovland was impressed by the size of the crowd that turned out to see the black student union’s work, but he expressed regret for the circumstances.
“It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to get together like this,” Hovland lamented, turning his attention to the origins of the slave trade in North America. “Four hundred years, or more, we’ve been working on this problem.”
The other elected official to speak during the ceremony, Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina), recounted her childhood in north Minneapolis as she questioned those who downplay matters of race.
“I was one of two white kids in my class growing up until I was about 12,” Edelson said. She added, “Our colors make us beautiful. … There is nothing wrong with us having colors. There is nothing wrong with us seeing color.”
Citing the refrain, “white silence equals violence,” Edelson implored her fellow community members to take action against injustice. “No more can we stand by and say nothing. Injustice is here, injustice is everywhere.”
Hovland views the current moment of reckoning as late, but hopes it can still become an inflection point. “I wish this would have happened a long time ago,” he said, “but let’s let this pivot point not be lost.”
So far, at least, it hasn’t been, according to Adegbenro: “Today, we have made a step in the right direction.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
