The city of Edina and 50th & France Business & Professional Association will host a dedication of “Seeds of Change” artwork created by members of the Black Student Union at Edina High School and young community artists. The event will be held noon Sunday, July 12, at the fountain in downtown Edina.
Members of the Black Student Union and community artists created artwork with messages of inclusion and racial justice to be placed in the flowerpots along West 50th Street in downtown Edina. Minneapolis artist Alexander Brooks helped the students with some of the artwork, which has been waterproofed so it can be enjoyed for the rest of the summer.
“The ‘Seeds of Change’ public art installation of the BLM signs is important because it focuses on bringing awareness to our community,” said Black Student Union President Rachel Adegbenro. “It will help get the conversation started and hopefully help to create the change Edina needs.”
Mayor Jim Hovland is proud to support the group’s work. “There has been a wonderful spirit and energy around the creation of this artwork,” he said. “It is an effort that the students and the volunteers are calling the Seeds of Change. Please join them. It is a thrilling moment for these fine young people in our town and the celebration of them and their work should not be missed.”
Hovland and event organizer Rebecca Sorensen remind those coming to the dedication to wear masks, as it may be difficult to practice social distancing. Speakers will include Adegbenro, Hovland and Rep. Heather Edelson. Chalk artist Michele Elin will contribute to the festivities with art complementing the students’ work and singers from Edina High School will provide music. Edina Realty will be on site with free water, popsicles and children’s activities.
“In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the EHS Black Student Union has lit the path to help create a more inclusive Edina,” Sorensen said, “from organizing a powerful march attended by hundreds to a communitywide relief effort delivering truckloads of necessities to South Minneapolis to now the ‘Seeds of Change’ artwork to challenge and inspire Edina to stand up for racial justice. It has been an honor to support this important effort.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit EdinaMN.gov or 50thandFrance.com.
