The co-developer of Pentagon Village, a project that is transforming a portion of the Pentagon Park office park into a mixed-use destination, is looking to add apartments at the site of an already-approved hotel plan.
Solomon Real Estate Group, one of the developers of the Pentagon Village project, partnered with Rise Development, a modular construction and development company, to propose new plans for one area, or site, of the overall project, previously meant to house a new extended-stay hotel.
The updated plan calls for multifamily residential units on that specific site, prompted largely by a declining shift in market demand for hotels amid the pandemic. A sketch plan for this proposed building at the site, located at 4911 77th St. W., was presented to the Edina Planning Commission May 12.
The new plan “really brings energy and excitement to that corner of Edina,” Jay Scott, president of Solomon Real Estate, told the Sun Current.
The overall Pentagon Village project, originally approved as a planned unit development, or PUD, by the Edina City Council in 2019, is also commonly referred to as Pentagon Park South in city planning documents. The approved PUD for the overall project currently allows for two retail buildings, a five-story, 235-room Marriott-brand hotel, a mixed-use retail/office building, another office building and a five-story, 153-room extended-stay hotel.
The development team presented a new proposed plan to replace the extended-stay hotel concept with a U-shaped apartment building at the site with six stories and an estimated 200 units. These would be market-rate with 10% percent of the units designated affordable to households at or below 50% of the area median income.
The building would likely have studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units, Scott said. Amenities, which are still subject to change, include a pool, bike lounge, fire pit and residential patios, according to city documents. An art walk along the outside of the building is also proposed.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit over a year ago, the hotel industry was pummeled. According to December data from STR, which tracks data on the hotel industry, U.S. hotel profits decreased 84.6% in 2020 compared to 2019. Of select U.S. markets, Minneapolis/St. Paul had the highest decline – 83.8% – in total revenue per available room in 2020 compared to 2019. This was higher than Chicago, Boston, New York City and others included in the data.
The development team was originally in talks with WaterWalk, a Kansas-based lodging management company, to take over the hotel space at the site. They pulled out of the project, causing the development team to begin looking for other options, Scott said.
The team decided to pursue the multifamily option because this type of housing is currently in demand and will make the overall Pentagon Village project feel like “a little community within a community” with apartments, retail, office, a hotel and a plaza, Scott said.
Rise Development, a relatively recent company on the commercial real estate scene, partnered with Solomon Real Estate on this updated plan. The company uses “modular construction,” meaning the units are built off-site in controlled facilities. Rise employees construct the units in the company’s climate-controlled warehouse in Owatonna.
Christian Lawrence, founder and CEO of Rise Development, told the Sun Current that this method of constructing units is more sustainable and saves time, which also makes it more cost-effective. It reduces noise from construction, too, he said.
Updating the plan to multifamily residential at the site instead of an extended-stay hotel would require a zoning ordinance amendment to the overall project, Community Development Director Cary Teague said at the Planning Commission meeting.
Teague told the commission sion he sees housing as a good use for this the site as it could help keep the area lively 24 hours per day. It could also boost business for the retail locations within the Pentagon Village project, he added.
The development team will hear comments from the Edina City Council May 18 on the new plan for the site. The team must return to the Planning Commission and City Council at a later date for approval on a zoning ordinance amendment.
Scott said he’s expecting the building to break ground this fall, if the updated plan is approved.
Update on Pentagon Village project
The developers of the overall Pentagon Village project, Solomon Real Estate and Hillcrest Development, LLP, asked the city last fall for an amendment to the project’s TIF agreement. The amendment allowed for an extension of its construction deadlines after the development team cited delays due to the pandemic.
So far, the retail buildings housing The Reserve and Jersey Mike’s have been constructed. A three-story, 423-stall parking structure and a central plaza with installed art have also been built, Scott noted.
Scott said the development team is looking to add a casual restaurant with a rooftop patio at the retail-office site, which is not yet constructed, in order to “energize the evening hours.”
