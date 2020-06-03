A large group of Edina marchers called for justice and an end to police brutality yesterday in response to the death of George Floyd.

The throng, estimated by observers at the scene to be 1,000-strong, gathered in the afternoon at Edina High School before marching 2.5 miles northeast to the Edina Community Center. The demonstration was part of a growing protest movement in Edina over the killing of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

On Monday, several dozen people gathered outside Edina City Hall before marching a half mile down 50th Street to Wooddale Avenue and back. That show of outrage came one day after a demonstration against police brutality took place on the France Avenue bridge over Highway 62.

As calls for justice continue to ring out across the country, prosecutors are intensifying their murder case against Derek Chauvin. Today, the third-degree murder charge against Chauvin was elevated to second-degree murder, while the three other officers at the scene Floyd's of killing were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Institutional action related to policing is also underway. The Minneapolis School Board voted to cut ties with the Minneapolis Police Department yesterday. That same day, the Minnesota Human Rights Department announced a probe into the Minneapolis Police Department.

