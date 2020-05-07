As warming weather brings out thoughts of summer, planning for the season’s centerpiece event is coming together despite the COVID-19 cloud that promises to linger for months to come.
There will be no Edina Fourth of July parade this year, but there will still be a celebration. In lieu of a parade, the Edina Community Foundation is working with the city to produce an experience that people can watch from – where else? – home.
The parade replacement will consist of a 45-minute video that will include interviews of grand marshals, clips of Independence Day celebrations of years past, and a few surprises.
The parade planning committee had its first meeting of the year in March, and it wasn’t long before they realized their normal plans would have to be scrapped.
“We had one meeting right before the pandemic started,” committee member Tina Bohrer said. “It was like boom, the wheels came off.”
One major factor influencing the decision to pursue an alternate celebration was the health of participants and spectators. There just simply wouldn’t be enough room along the parade route to allow spectators to safely spread out, noted Tom Gump, co-chair of the parade planning committee.
“I mean, we would have to invade Richfield,” he said.
And then, there was the financial factor. Every year, the parade relies on funds raised by the Edina Community Foundation, which organizes the event. But for would-be donors, other causes are now taking priority over a parade.
“A lot of people think the entertainment acts come free, but we actually have to pay for those entertainment acts,” Gump said. “It’s a great expense to run a parade.”
For the same reason, a fireworks show is unlikely, he added. Another aspect of Edina’s Fourth of July celebration, the usual July 3 veterans dinner, will not take place, according to Gump. “We’re sad about that,” he said.
But the celebration will still honor those who served by featuring the Edina Veterans Memorial, Gump added. In a normal year, musicians will often stop in front of the memorial to play a piece, but because people are normally spread out along the parade route, most attendees don’t get to see it. This year, all viewers can witness that portion of the event during the broadcast, which will air on local cable in addition to a potential web stream.
Another benefit of the virtual parade may be increased input from the community, with planners surveying various community groups to learn what elements of the celebration are most popular, Gump said. To enhance the celebration, planners are exploring yard decorating contests, patriotic pet contests and potential neighborhood kiddie parades.
The broadcast will include interviews with representatives of the four groups being honored as grand marshals this year, as all four celebrate major milestones. The Edina Human Rights Commission, the John Philip Sousa Memorial Band and the Edina Crime Prevention Fund are all celebrating 50th anniversaries this year. Meanwhile, the League of Women Voters, which has an active local chapter, is celebrating 100 years as a national organization.
After emceeing the parade for the first time last year, Dave Dickey, the voice of Hornets football and basketball, will be back for this year’s unprecedented event. Having hosted neighborhood “parade debrief parties” for the past 20 years, Dickey is steeped in Edina Fourth of July history.
“My hope is that people still get a chance to come and catch it. And, it might just brighten their day a little bit,” Dickey said. “It’ll be my job to ensure that people get the best parade experience they can.”
Dickey is known for keeping things light, “so watch out for my jokes,” he warned. “After having seen the parade for 20 years and having friends over to talk about it, we’ve got a lot of good material.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
