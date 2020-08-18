Edina’s Brookview Heights neighborhood will keep a prized patch of green space after residents mobilized against a plan to build affordable housing on the site.
A proposal for the Edina Housing Foundation to purchase the property from the city for $1 was put on hold at an Edina City Council meeting last month in light of recently unearthed historical information that put the viability of the plans in doubt. Last week, before the City Council could re-address the matter, the affordable-housing advocates withdrew their plans for the property.
The foundation intended to use the land, near 50th Street and Highway 100 and known as the Duggan Plaza site, as a place to build one or two affordable single-family homes – a type of affordable housing that is hard to come by, with most such subsidized units coming in the form of apartments. However, research by Wade Thommen, a real estate agent and Brookview Heights resident, complicated those plans.
Thommen located City Council minutes from 1990 that documented a would-be buyer of the property being rebuffed and told the land had been reserved as parkland. He also located a document from 1963 that established the 13,600-square-foot property – which takes the form of a grassy open lot amid an otherwise fully developed neighborhood – as open space.
This was enough for City Council members to step back from the prospect of conveying the land to the Edina Housing Foundation, tabling the matter for Aug. 18.
In a statement, Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing, acting on behalf of the Housing Foundation, acknowledged they had “learned of a previous promise from the City to the neighborhood that this piece of land was a public park.”
Opponents to the plan argued it would eliminate one public good for the sake of another. “I think everybody is very supportive of affordable housing, but there has to be better alternatives than taking an asset away,” Thommen told the Sun Current.
The Neighbors for Affordable Housing came to see the conflict in similar terms.
“Our belief, as a group, is that affordable housing benefits our community,” the organization professed in its statement. “Taking away one public benefit, a neighborhood park, to create another, affordable housing, is a net zero proposition. In the process, it also would have eroded trust between the neighborhood and the city.”
According to Thommen, 102 residents signed a petition against the project, a precaution they took even after learning the plans had been taken off the table – and a gesture signifying their attachment to the space.
The resident closest to the property in question has been in a good position over the years to see it used as a place for recreation. “This little piece of land belongs basically to the whole neighborhood,” Elwira Karkowski said during the public comment period of the Aug. 5 City Council meeting. “ … I’ve seen generations of children playing on that plaza. It’s like a little park.”
The property was subject to a deed restriction that opponents presented as proof the property should remain untouched, but due to legal questions, there was a dispute whether the restriction was still valid
Nevertheless, the neighborhood has further documentation to aid its case: The 2018 Edina Comprehensive Plan guides the parcel as a park. A vote to change that would require a four-fifths City Council majority.
Thommen notes that his neighborhood, dominated by modest mid-century ramblers, is already affordable by Edina standards. The homes intended for the Duggan Plaza lot would have been priced as affordable for households with incomes at or below 120% of the area median income, or about $120,000.
While backing away from those plans, Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing continue to present a resolute front in their overall mission. Their statement on the matter concluded, “We will continue to support efforts to preserve, protect and produce affordable housing, including ownership opportunities, in Edina.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
