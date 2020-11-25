A new 118-unit affordable housing development aimed for seniors is being proposed for a site near the Southdale Center.
The development team, which consists of Lupe Development Partners, LLC and Ecumen, were selected by the Edina Housing Foundation to develop this affordable housing project on its land. Leaders for the project say it will be ideal for seniors, especially those who need housing that is more affordable.
“This project will be ideal for individuals who want to remain in Edina after retirement,” Steve Minn, vice president and chief financial manager of Minneapolis-based Lupe Development Partners, said in a press release. “This area is rich in services, restaurants, shopping, transit and other essentials to keep senior residents connected to their community. It’s a perfect match with the amenities we plan to bring to the development.”
The proposed development is located at 4040 70th St. W. If approved, it would include high-end amenities, community-based programming, public art and sustainable design, according to the press release.
Rent would range from $650 to $1,600, and be available to seniors with household incomes between $22,000 and $58,000 per year. The building would have one- and two-bedroom units.
Amenities include a fitness center, community room with a kitchen, below-grade parking, a business center, a center for packages and mail, a green roof, outdoor garden beds, and a walking path with connections to the city’s trail system.
Lupe Development Partners has undertaken several affordable housing projects in the recent past, including in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Ecumen, which would manage the property, specializes in senior housing services.
The development team will work with the city of Edina and neighbors to add public art and community programming at the property.
“We are very excited to partner with Lupe Development and the city of Edina on this beautiful new community,” Shelley Kendrick, president and CEO of Ecumen, said in a press release. “This property will be a wonderful opportunity for residents to remain actively connected with all that they love in this special community as they explore new interests and build new friendships.”
This project would fill a much-needed niche in the city – affordable housing for seniors, Stephanie Hawkinson, the Edina Housing Foundation’s city staff liaison, told the Sun Current.
“There is just great need for more affordable housing. So this is really a step towards helping address that need,” she said.
In addition to undertaking projects to provide affordable housing, the Edina Housing Foundation also has a second-mortgage program to make it easier for families to buy a home.
The land will continue to be owned by the Edina Community Foundation, but be ground-leased to the development team. This will ensure affordability for 99 years, Hawkinson said.
The development team will go to the city of Edina for the planning and approval process while securing financing for construction. A virtual community input session is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, 6-7 p.m.
To attend the meeting go to zoom.us/join, type in the meeting ID 828 7714 9858, with passcode 4040.
If approved, the project may begin construction in the spring of 2022.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
