To make it easier for people to enroll in camps, classes and programs, the city of Edina’s 2020 Spring/Summer Activities Directory has a new look.
The start of registration also has been moved to midday and a day later than in past years. It will begin noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, for Edina residents and noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, for those who live outside Edina.
The Spring/Summer Activities Directory, which is being mailed to Edina homes, has been redesigned in a magazine format with easier-to-read listings grouped by type of activity to help people quickly locate what they are interested in. A special logo indicates activities for preschool and younger children. Look for this improved guide in mailboxes around Feb. 10. Residents can already view it online at EdinaMN.gov/Parks.
The Activities Directory includes many options for kids, from playground programs to sports lessons, art classes to safety camp. In addition to art and sport offerings, teens can learn video game design or sign up for a series of field trips. Classes, leagues and instruction for kids through adults at the Edina Art Center, Braemar Arena and Braemar Golf Course are detailed in the directory.
The start of registration was pushed back a day at the request of residents so that it will not begin the morning after Presidents Day, when many families are rushed getting children back to school. This also allows time for people to set up accounts or get assistance.
Before registration begins, people should set up an account or update their existing account at edinamn.maxgalaxy.net. Those with existing accounts should verify their password works.
Anyone who has trouble setting up their registration should call Edina Parks & Recreation at 952-826-0367.
Registration can be done any time after the starting time. If a desired class is full, people should add themselves to the wait list; extra instructors or classes are often added to meet wait list demand.
Charges for classes will appear on bank or credit card statements as “Edina Store.”
Financial assistance is available for all listed classes and activities. See Page 7 of the Activities Directory for details.
For more information about spring and summer programs, see the Activities Directory, visit EdinaMN.gov/Parks or call 952-826-0367.
