An activist librarian and a teenage thought leader are this year’s recipients of Edina’s Tom Oye Award.
Every year, the Edina Human Rights and Relations Commission gives out the award to honor residents’ socially minded pursuits. As that tradition continued at the Dec. 3 Edina City Council meeting, Sanford Berman and Olivia Pierce were recognized for their work to promote fairness and equity.
“I gratefully accept this as a form of encouragement to continue agitating,” Berman said as he accepted the honor, promising to continue life as a socially conscious gadfly.
Caitlin Ellingen Friedemann, daughter of the late Mary Ellingen, the first recipient of the Tom Oye award, introduced Berman as an “activist librarian” who recognized the importance of language in improving the condition of marginalized people.
“Words matter in human rights,” Friedemann said. “He realized early in his career that the words used in library catalogs influenced how groups of people were described in searches for information.”
Berman, she explained, looked for words that had unfair or inaccurate influences, proceeding to call out the problematic language.
“He was insistent and persistent, and the result is that many terms that perpetuate racism, sexism and other systematic forms of bias have been removed,” Friedemann remarked.
Berman’s work has taken him to locales such as Zambia, Uganda, Germany and Edina, Friedemann said.
Aside from the Tom Oye honor, Berman is the recipient of a trophy case worth of honors for his body of humanitarian work, including the American Library Association’s Equality Award.
While Berman can point to a lifetime worth of activism, the Human Rights and Relations Commission also sought to honor those with less experience, encouraging applications nominating young candidates. The result of that focus was the honor for Pierce.
Friedemann quoted Martin Luther King, Jr., as she introduced the Edina High School senior. “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice,” King famously remarked.
“Olivia is bending that arc,” Friedemann said. “She uses her voice as a young black woman to advocate for greater representation of people of color in her faith tradition, and her school community, and in service opportunities locally and abroad.”
Pierce, a member of Edina High School’s Black Student Union, formed a faith-based student group at the school to foster a more positive and caring climate.
She also gave a TEDxEdina talk last year about unconscious racial bias in organized Christianity. A video of her presentation has garnered more than 13,000 views on YouTube, and has been screened at community workshops meant to help people recognize their own biases and be more accepting of others.
Pierce has taken her work outside the U.S., too, having been part of a volunteer medical team that traveled to Haiti to provide its services. Part of Pierce’s motivation for that work, Friedemann explained, was watching her younger sister’s health struggles, an experience that inspired the young activist to pursue a career as a pediatrician.
This year’s honorees follow in the footsteps of Tom Oye, a founding member of the Edina Human Rights and Relations Commission. Born in Oregon in 1918, Oye experienced the importance of human rights at a formative age.
His family was placed in internment camps during World War II, but Oye was inducted into the Army and served in Italy and France, Human Rights and Relations Commission Member Ellen Kennedy noted as she introduced the award.
Oye died in 2014. In 2016, Ellingen became the first to receive the award named in his honor. Every year since, the award has been dispensed close to Dec. 10, the anniversary of the United Nations’ ratification of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Ellingen, an attorney who worked internationally to criminalize domestic violence and support survivors, died in February at the age of 65 after fighting a catastrophic illness.
Friedemann, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a socially minded attorney, recalled how honored her mother felt to receive that first Tim Oye Award and alluded to the pride her mother would feel to witness more community members being honored.
“I only wish she could be here to see this,” Friedemann said. “I know when she got the award it was a very big accomplishment for her in her life, and she was very happy about it.”
