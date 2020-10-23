Due to caution around COVID-19, many voters in Edina have opted to vote early and by absentee at unprecedented numbers this year.
With less than two weeks before Election Day, Edina officials have seen a steady stream of absentee and early voters at City Hall. By the end of Oct. 15, 41% of registered voters in Edina had voted early or absentee. In 2018, for the midterm elections, by election day, 34% voted ahead.
There are around 36,500 registered voters in Edina. At the end of the day Oct. 15, 68% of Edina residents had applied for an absentee ballot, according to City Clerk Sharon Allison. Of those, 60% had returned their ballot, according to city data.
With extra precautions in place due to the pandemic and a greater amount of early and absentee voting, Allison said the process has still been a great experience overall. In her 17 years with the city, this was her first handling elections.
“It has been somewhat overwhelming but manageable. I have great people that are helping so that really helps,” she said.
The Trump Administration’s identification of mail-in voting as a source of potential voter fraud – an assertion that was unsubstantiated – and the possible lack of funding for a surge of mail-in voting through the U.S. Postal Service has caused some Edina residents to worry about their ballots. Despite ordering an absentee ballot, some residents voted early at City Hall, worried their mail-in vote wouldn’t be counted – either that it wouldn’t show up in the mail in time or that the mail-in ballot was somehow illegitimate, Allison said.
If a voter insisted to vote in person that day instead of using their requested ballot, this required city staff to “spoil” the old ballot – a process that takes a bit more time than would otherwise be needed, Allison said.
Allison stresses that voters should use their absentee ballot, and either mail it in or drop it off at City Hall.
With so many absentee ballots, turnout at polling places on election night should be low, Allison said.
For those that want to vote early in person, they must wear a mask and not enter City Hall if they have COVID-19 or are symptomatic. A limited number of people are allowed inside the building at one time to ensure social distancing. If capacity is reached, voters queue up outside. They may fill out an absentee ballot application while waiting.
For those wishing to drop off their filled-out ballot, an area is available outside of City Hall for voters to do so without leaving their cars.
Hennepin County began counting ballots Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.