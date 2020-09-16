Absentee voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election begins Friday, Sept. 18, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.
All eligible voters in Edina can vote early by absentee either in person or by mail. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters are encouraged by the city to vote by absentee ballot. About half of registered voters had applied to vote by absentee ballot by Sept. 8 and will receive their ballots by mail. Ballots will be mailed starting Sept. 18 and can be dropped off at City Hall.
Those who prefer to vote in person must wear a mask and may not enter Edina City Hall if they are contagious with COVID-19 or symptomatic.
To ensure social distancing, a limited number of people will be allowed inside City Hall. Once capacity inside the building has been reached, voters will queue up outside under a tent. While outside, voters may fill out an absentee ballot application to speed the process.
A ballot drop-off area will be available outside City Hall in a tent Sept. 24 through Nov. 3 for voters to drop off their ballots without leaving their car. Voters who want to drop off ballots should enter the parking lot from West 50th Street and follow the signs to the drop-off tent. Those dropping off ballots will then exit on Grange Road.
Direct balloting, where a voter completes a ballot and puts it directly into the ballot counter, will be held at City Hall Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
For more information, visit EdinaMN.gov/Elections or call 952-826-0363.
