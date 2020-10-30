Edina’s 50th & France is ramping up its holiday plans in preparation for a socially distanced wintertime.
The business district, which has seen many new shop additions over the past year and also hardship from COVID-19 restrictions, is planning activities this winter in preparation for a commonly cold – but unusually distant – holiday season. These newest activities include snow-globe-themed domes, horse-drawn carriages and special food carts.
The new activities provide a creative way to attract people to the district, said Rachel Thelemann, executive director of the 50th & France Business Association.
“It really gives people an opportunity to ... explore our neighborhood (and) be safe in our neighborhood,” she said. “I am actually kind of excited how it goes. … It’s just gonna help us do so much more engagement.”
And the attraction doesn’t just start with the activities. Many businesses have recently opened – or plan to open in the near future – locations at 50th & France. The Lynhall opened this summer, and now three new retailers are moving in this month and next month: Flirt Boutique, SIX for Good and Stranger & Co.
On certain dates, the district will have ice sculpture carving, a North Mallow gourmet s’mores cart, Thumbs Cookies cart and a nut vendor.
The district, starting Nov. 6 through the holidays, will offer horse-drawn carriage rides on Friday and Saturday. They are free, sponsored by Nolan Mains, the mixed-use residential development that was completed in 2019.
Other November through December activities include “Third Thursdays” discounts, Nutcracker-themed window displays and new snow-globe-themed domes, which are part of a Hennepin County initiative to aid several business districts in the metro.
The district will have two types of domes: four artist greenhouses and three dining domes, which will be heated. 50th & France was selected by the county as one of five business districts to be involved in efforts to create temporary outdoor spaces for seating and waiting. The initiative is funded by federal CARES Act money.
Businesses had to rethink how they were operating due to the pandemic, which helped prompt this initiative, said Jen Krava, director of programming and new initiatives for Forecast Public Art, which is the nonprofit helping the county and district on the domes project.
Local artists will modify the domes so they reflect a theme of snow globes. Thelemann said the dining domes will have timers to make sure that more people can experience them. They will also be wiped down between uses, she said.
Marketing firm Mod & Co., also in partnership with the county in a parallel effort, is also helping to create a marketing campaign to promote businesses at 50th & France during the pandemic.
To see full listings of the events, go to 50thandfrance.com.
