A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and charging of the man responsible for an attempted robbery and shooting from earlier this week in Edina, according to a city press release.
The shooting, which took place at the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital parking ramp, occured at 8:54 p.m. on Sept. 14. A 45-year-old man had been shot in the head during the robbery, and has since been treated and released from the hospital.
The suspect fled the scene. He is described by city officials as an Asian man in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. At the time, he was wearing sweatpants.
Images from a security camera show a person of interest in the case.
The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charging of the man in the incident.
Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600. The identity of the caller may remain confidential.
The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is the sole judge of any point of contention regarding the reward, and any decision on any issue connected with the reward is final, according to the press release.
For more information, call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
