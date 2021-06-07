Anthony Bartolomei realized a second too late that the 30-foot steel beam was toppling down toward his head.
While in his role as the stage manager for the Matilda musical at Edina High School in 2019, Bartolomei was hit in the back of the head with a beam that fell over while the crew was getting the stage set up. The beam, which is so heavy that it must be carried by a team of people, was being used to create a stage-worthy bookshelf.
Bartolomei was rushed to the hospital.
Soon after, doctors determined he had a major concussion – prompting a months-long journey of recovery for the then-junior. Battling the effects of the concussion and later, dealing with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meant school life was anything but normal for Bartolomei’s years as an upperclassman.
But now, he said he’s looking forward to graduation and normalcy.
While waiting to be discharged from the hospital the day of the accident, Bartolomei realized that he was going to miss his choir concert that night, and his PSAT exam that he was scheduled to take in just a few days, he said.
“It was just a very stressful moment because everything that I’d been preparing for was just kind of ripped away. And then I had to focus completely on getting better,” Bartolomei said.
In the weeks following the accident, he couldn’t participate in his normal activities. For the first week, he wasn’t able to do much of anything without getting a headache. Over the next weeks and months, he still experienced some difficulties, such as seeing the board at school or reading his textbooks.
And this was especially important for his AP classes. He was taking AP U.S. History and AP French at the time.
“Those were classes that I really needed to be reading for, I really needed to be spending a lot of time going through textbooks ... and I just couldn’t do that for almost an entire semester, which was really hard,” Bartolomei said.
He experienced most of the symptoms of the concussion up to two months following the incident, which happened in October. But he still felt some lingering effects, such as eyesight troubles and headaches.
Then, the pandemic hit. Just as life was beginning to feel normal for Bartolomei, the world experienced a global crisis that heavily impacted everyday life, especially for students. Schools nationwide moved to distance learning, including Edina High School.
Bartolomei said learning on a computer screen was difficult, but he wasn’t sure if this was heightened by the concussion. It was also at this time that Bartolomei had just gotten glasses to see the boards at school better.
“All of a sudden, instead of looking far away, I’m looking at something right in my face that’s just really bright (with a) bunch of blue light shining at me constantly,” he said. “I think it did contribute a little bit to headaches, just having to deal with that.”
But the pandemic did bring a silver lining as it allowed Bartolomei to recoup from the injury. “It lowered my stress. I think that’s in turn helped me fully recover,” he said.
Now, as Bartolomei heads to graduation, he said it’s important that people not take for granted what they have.
“I was so invested in theater, and so invested in robotics, so invested in choir, and then all of a sudden it was gone,” he said. “I had to deal with it. And that was a really hard transition,” he said.
Bartolomei will be attending the Northwestern University in Chicago next year and hopes to go into the engineering field.
He encourages people to “be grateful for normal. Be grateful for getting to do things you like even if it’s not perfect.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
