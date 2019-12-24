Bloomington’s community development director is the recipient of a fellowship that will be used to research innovative solutions in affordable housing and community development, with an emphasis on policy and strategy within redevelopment approaches.
Eric Johnson was named a 2020 Michael Rubinger Community Fellow by the Local Initiative Support Corporation. Johnson was one of 10 selected in a competitive nationwide nomination process and is the first-ever fellow representing a unit of government.
Fellows meet three times a year and are supported with a network of resources.
“I’m hoping that what I learn through this fellowship will add more support to team Bloomington as we continue to make our city a community of choice in the Twin Cities region,” Johnson said.
LISC awarded $40,000 to each fellow to support a special project that addresses critical challenges in rural and urban America. The overarching goal is to develop innovative solutions that improve the quality of life for people and connect them to the broader economy.
“Winning this fellowship is a great accomplishment, one that will benefit Bloomington residents and businesses,” City Manager Jamie Verbrugge said. “Eric is uniquely qualified for this because of his innovative work in affordable housing, including the Opportunity Housing Ordinance.”
The fellowship is named in honor of Michael Rubinger, LISC’s former CEO, who pioneered ways to revitalize communities throughout his 40-year career. The 2020 fellows have shown a commitment to the community development field and are viewed as change-makers across America, exploring innovative solutions within community development.
Info: tr.im/lisc
