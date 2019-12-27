Friday, Dec. 27

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Dec. 28

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurists

BENEATH THE BARK

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/bark28

Sunday, Dec. 29

POND HOUSE TOURS

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: ponddakota.org

ICE ART

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Monday, Dec. 30

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-884-4233

Tuesday, Dec. 31

FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave., Edina

Info: tr.im/movie31

CANDLELIGHT WALK

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/walk31

MOONLIGHT CIRCUS

When: 6 p.m. to midnight

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/circus31

Thursday, Jan. 2

RICHFIELD ROTARY

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Where: Local Roots, 817 E. 66th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldrotary.org

