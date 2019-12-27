Friday, Dec. 27
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Saturday, Dec. 28
SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: southsidemensgroup.org
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurists
BENEATH THE BARK
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/bark28
Sunday, Dec. 29
POND HOUSE TOURS
When: 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: ponddakota.org
ICE ART
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodlake Lutheran Church, 2120 W. 76th St., Richfield
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Monday, Dec. 30
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: 952-884-4233
Tuesday, Dec. 31
FAMILY MOVIE MATINEE
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave., Edina
Info: tr.im/movie31
CANDLELIGHT WALK
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/walk31
MOONLIGHT CIRCUS
When: 6 p.m. to midnight
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/circus31
Thursday, Jan. 2
RICHFIELD ROTARY
When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Where: Local Roots, 817 E. 66th St., Richfield
Info: richfieldrotary.org
