The Bloomington City Council is seeking applicants to serve on advisory commissions in 2020.
Seats on the Local Board of Appeal and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are available, with terms beginning in January.
Applications for city commissions are available online at tr.im/apply20. Applications are due 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Interviews may be conducted prior to appointments, which are scheduled for the council’s Jan. 2 meeting.
Information about city commissions is available by calling the city manager’s office at 952-563-8780.
Information about the Local Board of Appeal is available by calling 952-563-8722.
Information about the Housing and Redevelopment Authority is available by calling 952-563-8937.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.